WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

OUR STRONGHOLD -THE OCCULT



1.Our education, literacy, exposure, experience, civilization or association has not stopped us from consulting the OCCULT

2.Against all logic, common sense, scientific evidence or best practices we still turn to the OCCULT for direction



2Cor10:4-5 pic.twitter.com/TMwU6z5orw — Shingi Munyeza (@ShingiMunyeza) May 4, 2020

Pastor @ShingiMunyeza talked about the reliance on n'angas for policy as a sign of a useless leadership!



This is the other side of the same coin. People especially women end up in these pitiful situations due to desperation & no sign of a better life.



This is FAILED government! pic.twitter.com/N5CHrKxSfE — Hopewell Chin'ono (@daddyhope) May 4, 2020

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Shingi Munyezwa has accused Zimbabwean leaders of using occultism in running the affairs of the country.In a video posted on Twitter Munyeza said, "Our education, literacy, exposure, experience, civilization or association has not stopped us from consulting the OCCULT. Against all logic, common sense, scientific evidence or best practices we still turn to the OCCULT for direction."Commenting on the video Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "Zvimwe ndezvimwe. This is a straight up, powerful, down to earth and spiritually uplifting message from Shingi Munyeza. The nation is listening for action. Chakanaka chakanaka!"Watch the video below:Professor Jonathan Moyo is on record saying Mnangagwa is famed for dealing in black arts and dabbling in the occultic.