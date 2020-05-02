Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

by Mandla Ndlovu
19 secs ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's advisor Shingi Munyezwa has accused Zimbabwean leaders of using occultism in running the affairs of the country.

In a video posted on Twitter Munyeza said, "Our education, literacy, exposure, experience, civilization or association has not stopped us from consulting the OCCULT. Against all logic, common sense, scientific evidence or best practices we still turn to the OCCULT for direction."

Commenting on the video Professor Jonathan Moyo said, "Zvimwe ndezvimwe. This is a straight up, powerful, down to earth and spiritually uplifting message from Shingi Munyeza. The nation is listening for action. Chakanaka chakanaka!"

Watch the video below:

Professor Jonathan Moyo is on record saying Mnangagwa is famed for dealing in black arts and dabbling in the occultic.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

2 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

24 mins ago | 212 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

1 hr ago | 623 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

1 hr ago | 393 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

1 hr ago | 656 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

2 hrs ago | 484 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 358 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

2 hrs ago | 377 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

2 hrs ago | 291 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

2 hrs ago | 701 Views

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

2 hrs ago | 1565 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

4 hrs ago | 3347 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

4 hrs ago | 3897 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

5 hrs ago | 507 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

5 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

5 hrs ago | 1959 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

5 hrs ago | 2001 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

6 hrs ago | 2823 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

7 hrs ago | 3631 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

7 hrs ago | 3326 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

8 hrs ago | 5511 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

8 hrs ago | 580 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

8 hrs ago | 2107 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

8 hrs ago | 910 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

9 hrs ago | 3527 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

9 hrs ago | 2611 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

9 hrs ago | 879 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

9 hrs ago | 229 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

9 hrs ago | 474 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

9 hrs ago | 822 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

9 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

9 hrs ago | 906 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

9 hrs ago | 1065 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

9 hrs ago | 309 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

9 hrs ago | 1019 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

9 hrs ago | 414 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

9 hrs ago | 529 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

9 hrs ago | 475 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 529 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

9 hrs ago | 1127 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 174 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 102 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 63 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 68 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

10 hrs ago | 2276 Views

Price controls, a clear path to market shortages

10 hrs ago | 507 Views

COVID-19 donations well accounted for

10 hrs ago | 115 Views

EFF Zimbabwe condemns Swaziland

10 hrs ago | 339 Views

Mnangagwa's $18 billion COVID-19 Package 'fictitious' says Biti

10 hrs ago | 676 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days