Government backtracks on mandatory Coronavirus testing

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
President Emmerson Mnangagwa's government has issued a statement saying it is no longer mandatory for companies to test workers for Covid-19 before resuming operations.

The Harare administration has informed employers that they just need to check the temperature when workers report for duty, enforce the wearing of masks and sanitize hands, and uphold social distancing.

The new directive comes a few days after Mnangagwa had instructed companies to ensure mandatory rapid diagnostic testing of all employees, as well as social distancing and sanitisation in the workplace.

Speaking over the weekend Mnangagwa had said large gatherings of more than 50 people and operations by small and informal businesses remain banned. The president praised the ban on unnecessary movement, saying it had proved effective in containing the spread of the disease.  But cautioned that a continued partial lockdown was critical and that government would rather err on the side of caution and not on the side of recklessness.



Source - Byo24News

