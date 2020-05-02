Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

ZCTU calls for work boycott until companies are COVID-19 safe

by newzimbabwe
12 secs ago | Views
THE Zimbabwe Congress of Trade Unions (ZCTU) has called on workers to immediately stop reporting for work until their workplaces have the requisite requirements for combating the spread of COVID-19.

Most companies in the formal sector resumed operations Monday following the easing of lockdown restrictions announced last Friday by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

However, the labour body criticised the government for negating its responsibilities that came with the introduction of Level Two of the national lockdown extension.

In a statement, ZCTU secretary-general, Japhet Moyo said the neglect raised serious concerns as workers had been left exposed to higher risks of being affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

He urged the workers to boycott work until the conditions were met.

"Worse still, there is inadequate transport arrangement for workers to go to work and most of them are left stranded as the public transport provider, ZUPCO fails to cope," he said.

"The ZCTU, therefore, urges workers to stop going to work under these circumstances that could potentially expose them to the coronavirus until they are satisfied that they are safe."

According to the labour group, hard-pressed workers are now scrounging for money to buy substandard face masks to go to work while there was no guarantee of accessing COVID-19 test kits.

"We are disturbed that the government abrogated its role and suddenly parcelled out its responsibilities to the private sector employers and health institutions when it comes to testing, provision of face masks, and even sanitisation of the workplaces," he said.

The labour group said the new guidelines for Level Two have created pandemonium and more confusion due to lack of adequate consultation.

Moyo said the government continued to ignore consulting the Tripartite Negotiating Forum (TNF) when making crucial decisions as most employers were not ready to accept workers back at work.

"I think we need to emphasise that there were no consultations at TNF and therefore the policy lacks the inputs of labour and employers. We demand that an urgent TNF meeting be convened to deal with the challenges workers now face as a result of the ill-informed decision," he said.

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

LOCKDOWN: Conventional bus operators approved to service local routes

9 hrs ago | 1981 Views

Government backtracks on mandatory Coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 4483 Views

Cybercrime cost to triple in South African due to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 676 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

14 hrs ago | 4966 Views

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

14 hrs ago | 4449 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

14 hrs ago | 5648 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

15 hrs ago | 3486 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

15 hrs ago | 2659 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

15 hrs ago | 2485 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

15 hrs ago | 1719 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1549 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

15 hrs ago | 1026 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

16 hrs ago | 648 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

16 hrs ago | 2090 Views

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

16 hrs ago | 2931 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

17 hrs ago | 4576 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

18 hrs ago | 7243 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

18 hrs ago | 661 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

19 hrs ago | 534 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

19 hrs ago | 2689 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 2982 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

20 hrs ago | 4778 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

21 hrs ago | 4831 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

21 hrs ago | 4006 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

22 hrs ago | 7543 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

22 hrs ago | 667 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

22 hrs ago | 2519 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

22 hrs ago | 1006 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

23 hrs ago | 4603 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

23 hrs ago | 2955 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

23 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

23 hrs ago | 265 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

23 hrs ago | 935 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

23 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

23 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

23 hrs ago | 1573 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

23 hrs ago | 385 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

23 hrs ago | 1367 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

23 hrs ago | 480 Views

Mealie-meal price hike looms

23 hrs ago | 705 Views

Govt dismisses claims of ZDF deployment in Mozambique

23 hrs ago | 551 Views

Rise and shine Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 672 Views

Chipanga asks if God still exists after Econet review bundle prices

23 hrs ago | 1355 Views

Covid-19 Economic Recovery and Stimulus Package for Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 205 Views

Digital library implementation and roll out - Case for Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 137 Views

Digital Library Requirements and Specifications - Case for Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 89 Views

Bridging the digital divide - Digital libraries - Case for Zimbabwe

23 hrs ago | 97 Views

Air Zimbabwe joins the malayitsha business scramble?

23 hrs ago | 3063 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days