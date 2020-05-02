Zanu-PF Politburo meets today, not via Zoom

News / National

by Staff reporter

Zanu PF will today convene a Politburo meeting at its headquarters in Harare at a time when the Government is grappling with Covid-19 which has rattled the global economy.The ruling party's Secretary for Information and Publicity, Simon Khaya Moyo, confirmed the meeting in a statement yesterday. It is understood that the Covid-19 virus issue and the Government's financial rescue package will come up for discussion during the meeting."The Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu wishes to advise all the members that there shall be a Politburo meeting to be held on Wednesday, 6 May 2020 at the party headquarters commencing 1000 hours," said Khaya Moyo in a statement."All members should be seated by 0945hrs sharp."