Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Murderer freed, seeks to appease victim's avenging spirit

by Staff reporter
58 secs ago | Views
HAUNTED murderer Jorum Siwela, who spent 22 years of sleepless nights in prison, was yesterday freed on amnesty and immediately embarked on a hunt for the victim's family to apologise and compensate for the loss.

Siwela, a former Chapungu Football Club player, believes avenging spirits were tormenting him as his emissaries failed to locate his victim's family members for over a decade. He killed his rival suitor 22 years ago.

Siwela claims violent nightmares, and images of the murder he committed back in 1998, flash in his sleep.

"Most of the times I find it difficult to sleep," he said.

"I always dream of the person I killed. The name of the victim was Ullistas Mukowachimwe. Sometimes he appears in my dreams, talking to me. He will be asking me why I killed him. "At times I am beaten up by people who I do not see. I feel someone is beating me up so hard despite the fact that I will be alone in a room. The problem that I am facing now is to locate his relatives, my parents have been trying to find them, but without success."

Sources said the victim's father and sibling were murdered a few months after Siwela's arrest, making it difficult for his emissaries to locate the relatives.

Another uncle to the deceased, who also lived in Gweru, reportedly vanished without a trace. Siwela was sentenced to life, but he finally tested freedom yesterday, courtesy of the recently amended Clemency Order gazetted last week.

Speaking after release, Siwela said he had already embarked on a search for the victim's relatives with a view to apologising and compensating them. He told The Herald that he was still in a psychological prison and looking for the victim's family members was his priority.

"I strongly believe the spirit of the man I killed is haunting me and my release will assist me in locating the victim's relatives to enable us to perform some rituals and to compensate them for the loss," he said.

"I have already embarked on a search and I will only rest when I find his relatives. I regret my actions. I committed the offence when I was still young and I am sorry for the suffering I have caused his family members.

"I am ready to compensate the victim's family with the assistance of some well-wishers who have since offered to assist me financially."

Siwela said he committed the offence early 1998, while fighting over a girlfriend.

"I had a girlfriend who stayed in Mkoba 16 in Gweru," he said.

"One day, I boarded a Chapungu FC bus from a training session and dropped off in Mkoba with the intention to see my girlfriend.

"I was with my friend. We found the girl in the company of three other men. When we were about to hug, one of the three confronted me demanding to know why I was hugging her. I told him that the girl was my lover.

"The man warned me against visiting the neighbourhood again, saying he was also in a relationship with the same girl. A fight broke out, resulting in him producing a knife. I managed to overpower the man and grabbed the knife from him. I then stabbed him on the chest.

"It was hard for me to accept that I had killed someone, even today I am finding it hard to believe it."

Siwela committed the offence when he was 19-years-old and stayed in prison for 22 years.

He thanked President Mnangagwa for the amnesty, saying he was now a changed person.

"I want to thank President Mnangagwa for pardoning me," he said.

"I thought I would die in prison, but he found it fit to set me free, giving me another chance.

"May the good Lord abundantly bless our President and his family. I have reformed and I will never commit a criminal offence again."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

$500 fine for not wearing mask

6 secs ago | 0 Views

Mobile telcos adjust SMS, data bundle prices

35 secs ago | 0 Views

Tobacco deliveries increase, prices firm

1 min ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today, not via Zoom

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Courts declared essential services weeks after the Khupe, Chamisa judgement

3 mins ago | 3 Views

Ban on second-hand clothes to be enforced

3 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ closes more EcoCash, OneMoney lines

3 mins ago | 5 Views

Zupco brings back kombis

4 mins ago | 3 Views

ZCTU calls for work boycott until companies are COVID-19 safe

5 mins ago | 4 Views

LOCKDOWN: Conventional bus operators approved to service local routes

9 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Government backtracks on mandatory Coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 4523 Views

Cybercrime cost to triple in South African due to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 684 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

14 hrs ago | 5000 Views

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

14 hrs ago | 4487 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

14 hrs ago | 5684 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

15 hrs ago | 3521 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

15 hrs ago | 2680 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

15 hrs ago | 2498 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

15 hrs ago | 1726 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1560 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

16 hrs ago | 1030 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

16 hrs ago | 651 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

16 hrs ago | 2093 Views

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

16 hrs ago | 2945 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

17 hrs ago | 4582 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

18 hrs ago | 7262 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

19 hrs ago | 662 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

19 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

19 hrs ago | 2693 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 2996 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

20 hrs ago | 4784 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

21 hrs ago | 4834 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

21 hrs ago | 4008 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

22 hrs ago | 7557 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

22 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

22 hrs ago | 2520 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

22 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

23 hrs ago | 4613 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

23 hrs ago | 2958 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

23 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

23 hrs ago | 265 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

23 hrs ago | 935 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

23 hrs ago | 1718 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

23 hrs ago | 1145 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

23 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

23 hrs ago | 386 Views

Tenant evicted despite Mnangagwa's rent reprieve

23 hrs ago | 1368 Views

Suspended town council bosses take revenue collection EcoCash lines

23 hrs ago | 480 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days