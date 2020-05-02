Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Musona transfer-listed by Anderlecht

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
Warriors captain Knowledge Musona has been transfer-listed by Anderlecht manager Vincent Kompany. Musona, 29, was restricted to just one reserve team appearance for the Belgian giants this season before his January loan switch to KAS Eupen.

After scoring two goals in six starts at his new club, the Belgian top-flight came to a sudden halt due to the coronavirus pandemic — in which Club Brugge will now be declared 2019/20 league champions.

With Kompany's homecoming not bearing the desired upturn in fortunes, with a mid-table finish, the Manchester City legend is believed to have confirmed a list of players who are surplus to requirements.

According to Belgian news outlet Voetbal24, the Zimbabwe captain, Kenny Saief, Antonio Milic, Kristal Abazaj, Aristote Nkaka, Adrien Trebel and Ognjen Vranjes have been informed to find new clubs after consultation with technical staff.

This marks another frustrating year for the 'smiling assassin' who became one of the leading performers in Belgian during his stint with Oostende between 2015 and 2018.


Source - Kick-Off.

