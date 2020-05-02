Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe rugby payer dies in UK car accident

by Staff reporter
28 secs ago | Views
RUGBY legend and Zimbabwe national team coach Brendon Dawson has described the death of forward Sanele Sibanda as a blow to the Sables' revival.

Sibanda (29), popularly known as Smiley, died last Friday in a car accident in the United Kingdom where he was playing club rugby for Hull RUFC.

Dawson described Sibanda as a "gentle, ferocious rugby giant, ever-smiling, unassuming, humble, high work ethic, hardworking, extremely talented and disciplined player". He said Sibanda was a versatile member of the Sables, who cemented his position in the team with his aerial ball retention acumen and hard hitting runs and crunching tackles.

"Sanele was a true embodiment of resurgence of the Sables. He will be sadly missed. Rest easy Gentle Giant Smiley," said Dawson.

Sibanda was part of the Sables' squad that played in the 2015 World Cup qualifiers and also represented the country in the SARU Gold Cup and Africa Cup. Sibanda was an ex-Old Miltonians and Matabeleland Warriors player, who also had stints with Durban Harlequins and College Rovers in South Africa.

Sables and Cheetahs player Biselele Tshamala, who started playing with Sibanda during their high school days at Plumtree High, said he is "heartbroken" by the sudden death of his friend.

"My brother, schoolmate, play mate, teammate, my Sable. The sad news of your passing was heart wrenching and it tore right to my core. From the Plumtree fields to the international stadiums, we have trudged along together, you were always motivating us to take our game to the next level, ever smiling, ever jovial character. Big hit after big hit you always kept the infectious smile on your face. Ever optimistic in adversity. You will be sadly missed in the dressing room. Rest easy Bhubesi," wrote Tshamala on the Zimbabwe Rugby Union's social media pages.

Sables' manager John Maritz sent the team's condolences to Sibanda's family.

"On behalf of the Sables family, we would like to extend our deepest sympathies and respect to Sanele's family and friends. It's never easy to say goodbye, it hurts when you cry, but the good Lord has blessed his soul and he now lives with the most High. "Smiley, to say that we are deeply saddened by your untimely passing is an understatement. None of us will know why you had to leave us so soon, but your friendship will leave a lasting impression on many of our lives. We, your Sables family, thank you for running your race and sharing your story with us. We will miss you and your big smile," said Maritz.

ZRU vice-president (Southern Region) Martin Shone said Sibanda was an inspiration to young rugby players. "Being a national team player comes with great responsibilities and Smiley's exemplary behaviour was an inspiration to young rugby players.

"A number of up-and-coming youngsters always dream of playing in the national team and to see someone from their area up there gives them hope that it's possible to scale the ladder. Smiley did that, and may his soul rest in peace," Shone said.


Source - Kick-Off.

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Musona transfer-listed by Anderlecht

1 min ago | 0 Views

$500 fine for not wearing mask

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mobile telcos adjust SMS, data bundle prices

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Murderer freed, seeks to appease victim's avenging spirit

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Tobacco deliveries increase, prices firm

3 mins ago | 0 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today, not via Zoom

3 mins ago | 2 Views

Courts declared essential services weeks after the Khupe, Chamisa judgement

4 mins ago | 5 Views

Ban on second-hand clothes to be enforced

4 mins ago | 3 Views

RBZ closes more EcoCash, OneMoney lines

5 mins ago | 5 Views

Zupco brings back kombis

5 mins ago | 3 Views

ZCTU calls for work boycott until companies are COVID-19 safe

6 mins ago | 4 Views

LOCKDOWN: Conventional bus operators approved to service local routes

9 hrs ago | 2041 Views

Government backtracks on mandatory Coronavirus testing

12 hrs ago | 4533 Views

Cybercrime cost to triple in South African due to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 685 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

14 hrs ago | 5016 Views

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

14 hrs ago | 4505 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

14 hrs ago | 5704 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

15 hrs ago | 3529 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

15 hrs ago | 2688 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

15 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

15 hrs ago | 1729 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

15 hrs ago | 1563 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

16 hrs ago | 1031 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

16 hrs ago | 651 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

16 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

16 hrs ago | 2947 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

17 hrs ago | 4584 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

18 hrs ago | 7272 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

19 hrs ago | 663 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

19 hrs ago | 536 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

19 hrs ago | 2693 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

19 hrs ago | 3000 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

20 hrs ago | 4787 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

21 hrs ago | 4836 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

21 hrs ago | 4011 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

22 hrs ago | 7562 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

22 hrs ago | 668 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

22 hrs ago | 2520 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

22 hrs ago | 1009 Views

Mwonzora ups fight for control of MDC

23 hrs ago | 4615 Views

MDC MP accident: More details emerge

23 hrs ago | 2958 Views

2 deportees escape quarantine, fined $800 or 3 months in jail

23 hrs ago | 1004 Views

'Subsidised mealie-meal not reaching remote areas'

23 hrs ago | 265 Views

COVID-19 test poser for Zimbabwe firms

23 hrs ago | 515 Views

Commuters sing transport blues as Zupco fails to cope

23 hrs ago | 935 Views

Officers abusing law at Bulawayo Central Police Station

23 hrs ago | 1721 Views

Kudos to Minister Shiri and his team

23 hrs ago | 1146 Views

Harare CBD roars back to life

23 hrs ago | 1576 Views

Sort out travel documents for those stuck in diaspora

23 hrs ago | 386 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days