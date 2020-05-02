Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Calls for transparency on COVID-19 funds grow louder

by Staff reporter
12 secs ago | Views
COVID-19 provincial taskforces set up to help slow down the spread of the deadly pandemic have been warned against abusing funds allocated to them by government or under-reporting issues needing financial support, as calls for accountability grow louder.

Local Government ministry secretary Zvinechimwe Churu, who was touring Gweru Provincial Hospital, yesterday told journalists that coronavirus resources should be used efficiently.

"What I mentioned (to members of the Midlands COVID-19 provincial taskforce) is that in certain areas (facing financial challenges) which were being mentioned by our colleagues from this province is that there are actually resources which were allocated to them," he said.

"We know that resources can never be enough but they should be used efficiently and well-coordinated. Our plea to provincial teams is that they should bring to our attention all areas that need funding because sometimes there are situations where funds are there but the issues needing funding are not brought to our attention."

Districts across the country are battling with challenges such as quarantine facilities and personal protective equipment for health workers as well as test kits.

However, Churu said in most cases government would be unaware of the issues due to poor communication by taskforces.

Midlands has so far received about $2 million from Treasury to fight the coronavirus. The provincial taskforce has since directed local authorities including Gweru, Shurugwi, Zvishavane and Kwekwe to come up with COVID-19 budgets.

Meanwhile, non-governmental organisation, ActionAid Zimbabwe (AAZ) has called on the government to ensure transparency in the disbursement of and accountability for COVID-19 resources.

In a statement on Monday, AAZ said: "AAZ reaffirms its solidarity with the people of Zimbabwe and in particular people living in poverty and marginalised groups as we fight to overcome the pandemic together. In the same spirit that the GoZ (government of Zimbabwe), development agencies and philanthropists have publicly announced and pledged their support to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic, there is need to ensure that these funds and resources are accounted for and used sensibly.

"Considering the above, AAZ implores the GoZ to uphold principles of transparency and accountability through providing timely and relevant information related to the allocation and use of resources as the nation responds to the coronavirus pandemic."

Finance minister Mthuli Ncube said he had ring-fenced the 2% intermediated money transfer tax for social protection and capital development projects, and proceeds from the tax will be channelled towards COVID-19-related mitigatory expenditure.

He also set aside $600 million as financial support over three months ($200 million a month) for small businesses and one million vulnerable people affected by the lockdown .

Government also received donations in cash and kind from local and international partners, individuals and organisations to fight the scourge.

AAZ demanded transparency in all funds given to government for the purpose of fighting COVID-19.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mashonaland Central malaria cases blamed on artisanal mining, proximity to Mozambique

37 secs ago | 0 Views

Time to deal decisively with the Mnangagwa regime

13 mins ago | 17 Views

Recalled MDC MPs had turned into rebels, says Mwonzora

15 mins ago | 44 Views

Victoria Falls residents jostle for free elephant meat

15 mins ago | 12 Views

Man stabs neighbour's wife in 'love triangle'

16 mins ago | 24 Views

15-29 age group most affected by Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

16 mins ago | 20 Views

Mnangagwa pardons more prisoners

16 mins ago | 10 Views

3 private Covid-19 testing labs identified

17 mins ago | 29 Views

Bailout for stranded Nust students

17 mins ago | 47 Views

Zimbabwe rugby payer dies in UK car accident

18 mins ago | 47 Views

Musona transfer-listed by Anderlecht

19 mins ago | 31 Views

$500 fine for not wearing mask

19 mins ago | 29 Views

Mobile telcos adjust SMS, data bundle prices

20 mins ago | 33 Views

Murderer freed, seeks to appease victim's avenging spirit

20 mins ago | 51 Views

Tobacco deliveries increase, prices firm

20 mins ago | 21 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today, not via Zoom

21 mins ago | 20 Views

Courts declared essential services weeks after the Khupe, Chamisa judgement

22 mins ago | 26 Views

Ban on second-hand clothes to be enforced

22 mins ago | 14 Views

RBZ closes more EcoCash, OneMoney lines

22 mins ago | 24 Views

Zupco brings back kombis

23 mins ago | 17 Views

ZCTU calls for work boycott until companies are COVID-19 safe

24 mins ago | 13 Views

LOCKDOWN: Conventional bus operators approved to service local routes

9 hrs ago | 2200 Views

Government backtracks on mandatory Coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 4657 Views

Cybercrime cost to triple in South African due to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 700 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

14 hrs ago | 5142 Views

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

14 hrs ago | 4641 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

15 hrs ago | 5818 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

16 hrs ago | 3585 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

16 hrs ago | 2737 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

16 hrs ago | 2542 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

16 hrs ago | 1759 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1596 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

16 hrs ago | 1043 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

16 hrs ago | 661 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

16 hrs ago | 2121 Views

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

16 hrs ago | 2997 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

18 hrs ago | 4613 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

18 hrs ago | 7366 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

19 hrs ago | 667 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

19 hrs ago | 2709 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

20 hrs ago | 3040 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

20 hrs ago | 4827 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

21 hrs ago | 4865 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

22 hrs ago | 4032 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

22 hrs ago | 7610 Views

Bulawayo's isolation centre has no ICU, ventilator

22 hrs ago | 672 Views

Zinatha claims it has cure for coronavirus

23 hrs ago | 2535 Views

Outrage over US dollar priced Covid-19 test kits

23 hrs ago | 1014 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days