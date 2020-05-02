Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Battle for control of Joshua Nkomo legacy rages

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
THE late Father Zimbabwe Joshua Nkomo's son, Sibangilizwe, yesterday insisted he was head of the family and Nyongolo clan after other family members said he had no authority to speak on their behalf, as the battle for control of Nkomo's legacy rages.

Earlier this week, Sibangilizwe took a dig at his sister Thandiwe accusing her of allegedly leading a "bogus" and "politically mischievous" institution, the Joshua Nkomo National Foundation (JNNF).

Sibangilizwe said only the Joshua Nkomo Legacy Restoration Project Trust (JNLRPT), which he leads, was the rightful organisation to host events and other activities in honour of the late Vice-President and national hero. He made the statements on behalf of the Nkomo family and Nyongolo clan, a charge others denied as false.

"The head of the Nyongolo family is the last born son of Nyongolo, Edward Nkomo. The mistake people make is thinking Joshua was Nyongolo. He was the son of Nyongolo, so there is no way Sibangilizwe could be head of a clan abadala bephila (when the elders are alive)," some some family members who declined to be named.

Sibangilziwe, however, insisted he was the head of the Nkomo family and Nyongolo clan.

"They are wrong. Edward has never claimed to be the head of the clan. I am actually closer to the clan head than Edward. The big house in the Nyongolo clan was that of Joshua. The heir as clan leader is Thuthani, after Thuthani there is his son (Qabu) who has been absent from the country for years," Sibangilizwe said.

"And in his (Qabu's) absence, Edward named me regent of the Nyongolo clan, and so I am rightfully claiming that position that is acknowledged by my uncle (Edward) and the big family house. There are people who want to speak on behalf of Edward for some unknown reasons," Sibangilizwe told Southern Eye.

"In our tradition, we have never been led by women (in reference to Thandiwe). They conduct their duties in their capacity as advisers."

There is a rift in the Nkomo family on whose shoulders Nkomo's legacy should be bestowed, and recently, Thandiwe's JNNF organised a separate memorial lecture in honour of the late VP, which Sibangilziwe distanced himself from.

Sibangilizwe's JNLRPT is planning a separate event scheduled for the Chinhoyi University of Technology post-lifting of COVID-19 lockdown measures.

However, Sibangilizwe had no kind words for Thandiwe&#8217;s JNNF, which he accused of "abuse and political exploitation of our father and icon" but also "hell bent on destroying and tarnishing the Joshua Nkomo brand" for selfish and sinister motives.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Bulawayo councillors tested for COVID-19

17 secs ago | 0 Views

Don't kill the goose that lays the golden egg

41 secs ago | 0 Views

Calls for transparency on COVID-19 funds grow louder

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Mashonaland Central malaria cases blamed on artisanal mining, proximity to Mozambique

2 mins ago | 0 Views

Time to deal decisively with the Mnangagwa regime

14 mins ago | 21 Views

Recalled MDC MPs had turned into rebels, says Mwonzora

16 mins ago | 52 Views

Victoria Falls residents jostle for free elephant meat

17 mins ago | 14 Views

Man stabs neighbour's wife in 'love triangle'

17 mins ago | 29 Views

15-29 age group most affected by Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

17 mins ago | 27 Views

Mnangagwa pardons more prisoners

18 mins ago | 11 Views

3 private Covid-19 testing labs identified

18 mins ago | 31 Views

Bailout for stranded Nust students

19 mins ago | 50 Views

Zimbabwe rugby payer dies in UK car accident

19 mins ago | 50 Views

Musona transfer-listed by Anderlecht

20 mins ago | 36 Views

$500 fine for not wearing mask

21 mins ago | 30 Views

Mobile telcos adjust SMS, data bundle prices

21 mins ago | 35 Views

Murderer freed, seeks to appease victim's avenging spirit

21 mins ago | 56 Views

Tobacco deliveries increase, prices firm

22 mins ago | 23 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today, not via Zoom

22 mins ago | 20 Views

Courts declared essential services weeks after the Khupe, Chamisa judgement

23 mins ago | 27 Views

Ban on second-hand clothes to be enforced

23 mins ago | 15 Views

RBZ closes more EcoCash, OneMoney lines

24 mins ago | 25 Views

Zupco brings back kombis

24 mins ago | 19 Views

ZCTU calls for work boycott until companies are COVID-19 safe

25 mins ago | 13 Views

LOCKDOWN: Conventional bus operators approved to service local routes

9 hrs ago | 2206 Views

Government backtracks on mandatory Coronavirus testing

13 hrs ago | 4670 Views

Cybercrime cost to triple in South African due to Covid-19

14 hrs ago | 702 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

14 hrs ago | 5150 Views

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

14 hrs ago | 4643 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

15 hrs ago | 5823 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

16 hrs ago | 3586 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

16 hrs ago | 2738 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

16 hrs ago | 2543 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

16 hrs ago | 1760 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

16 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

16 hrs ago | 1045 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

16 hrs ago | 661 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

16 hrs ago | 2124 Views

Drama as MDC-T expels Senator Mildred Dube from parliament

16 hrs ago | 3003 Views

BREAKING: Mwonzora expels Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende from Parliament

18 hrs ago | 4617 Views

Mnangagwa frees Bulawayo man after 22 years in prison

18 hrs ago | 7368 Views

BVTA member produces reusable masks

19 hrs ago | 669 Views

Mnangagwa must arrest poverty and hunger

19 hrs ago | 539 Views

Mnangagwa's bond note video clip lands duo in court

19 hrs ago | 2711 Views

ZANU PF calls for deployment of Zimbabwe army to Mozambique

20 hrs ago | 3041 Views

PHOTOS: Mnangagwa frees 2 528 prisoners

20 hrs ago | 4829 Views

BREAKING: Zimbabwe reduces the price of fuel

21 hrs ago | 4868 Views

WATCH: Zuma takes over power from Ramaphosa?

22 hrs ago | 4032 Views

'Josiah Magama Tongogara was a South African'

22 hrs ago | 7611 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days