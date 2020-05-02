Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
The European Commission is set to include Panama, the Bahamas, Mauritius and nine other countries to its list of States that pose a financial risk to the bloc because of anti-money laundering and terrorism financing shortfalls, a draft document shows.

The document, seen by Reuters and expected to be published tomorrow, also includes Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua and Zimbabwe to the European Union listing.

Countries on the list "pose significant threats to the financial system of the EU," the draft document, which is still subject to changes, says.

Under EU law, banks and other financial and tax firms are obliged to scrutinise more closely their clients who have dealings with countries on the list.


Source - newsday

