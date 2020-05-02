Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE water situation in Bulawayo's eastern suburbs has further deteriorated after the local authority cut supplies following a pipe burst 5km from the Fernhill reservoir.

The city council recently implemented a 120-hour water-rationing programme due to low levels at its supply dams as a result of successive droughts in catchment areas and challenges in balancing its raw and clean water reservoirs at the Criterion water treatment plant.

Town clerk Christopher Dube on Monday evening advised residents that water supplies were being cut all day yesterday to allow for repairs.

"The City of Bulawayo would like to advise members of the public that there has been a burst on the 30-inch pipeline 5km from Fernhill. As a result, council will be implementing an emergency shutdown on the line to facilitate and effect the repairs," Dube said.

"The shutdown on the 30-inch line will affect areas serviced by Tuli Reservoir, which include Lockview, Sunninghill, Marlands, Glencoe, Riverside, Waterford, Manningdale, Willsgrove, Buenavista, Douglasdale, Esigodini, Imbizo Barracks, Fortunesgate, Selbourne Park, Matsheumhlophe, Parklands, Khumalo, Queenspark, Suburbs, Mahatshula, Woodville, Kingsdale and surrounding areas."

Due to a tight water-rationing regimen, residents in Pumula South, Old Magwegwe and Emganwini high-suburbs are reportedly sleeping in water queues at boreholes and bowser water delivery points to access the precious liquid.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

45 mins ago | 291 Views

Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

49 mins ago | 81 Views

Zimbabwe standing on its last leg, says Think Tank

1 hr ago | 373 Views

Zimbabwe unions forlorn over lockdown

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance under siege

1 hr ago | 663 Views

Mthuli Ncube explains stimulus package

1 hr ago | 146 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

1 hr ago | 466 Views

PPC Zimbabwe April sales volumes down 20%

1 hr ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa is his own detractor

1 hr ago | 158 Views

Entrepreneur designs walk-in sanitisation booth

1 hr ago | 79 Views

Bulawayo councillors tested for COVID-19

1 hr ago | 69 Views

Don't kill the goose that lays the golden egg

1 hr ago | 114 Views

Battle for control of Joshua Nkomo legacy rages

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Calls for transparency on COVID-19 funds grow louder

2 hrs ago | 42 Views

Mashonaland Central malaria cases blamed on artisanal mining, proximity to Mozambique

2 hrs ago | 34 Views

Time to deal decisively with the Mnangagwa regime

2 hrs ago | 298 Views

Recalled MDC MPs had turned into rebels, says Mwonzora

2 hrs ago | 517 Views

Victoria Falls residents jostle for free elephant meat

2 hrs ago | 167 Views

Man stabs neighbour's wife in 'love triangle'

2 hrs ago | 299 Views

15-29 age group most affected by Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 218 Views

Mnangagwa pardons more prisoners

2 hrs ago | 111 Views

3 private Covid-19 testing labs identified

2 hrs ago | 172 Views

Bailout for stranded Nust students

2 hrs ago | 306 Views

Zimbabwe rugby payer dies in UK car accident

2 hrs ago | 374 Views

Musona transfer-listed by Anderlecht

2 hrs ago | 254 Views

$500 fine for not wearing mask

2 hrs ago | 187 Views

Mobile telcos adjust SMS, data bundle prices

2 hrs ago | 199 Views

Murderer freed, seeks to appease victim's avenging spirit

2 hrs ago | 315 Views

Tobacco deliveries increase, prices firm

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today, not via Zoom

2 hrs ago | 135 Views

Courts declared essential services weeks after the Khupe, Chamisa judgement

2 hrs ago | 197 Views

Ban on second-hand clothes to be enforced

2 hrs ago | 112 Views

RBZ closes more EcoCash, OneMoney lines

2 hrs ago | 198 Views

Zupco brings back kombis

2 hrs ago | 136 Views

ZCTU calls for work boycott until companies are COVID-19 safe

2 hrs ago | 67 Views

LOCKDOWN: Conventional bus operators approved to service local routes

11 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Government backtracks on mandatory Coronavirus testing

14 hrs ago | 5099 Views

Cybercrime cost to triple in South African due to Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 729 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

16 hrs ago | 5620 Views

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

16 hrs ago | 5025 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

16 hrs ago | 6101 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

17 hrs ago | 3727 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

17 hrs ago | 2940 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

17 hrs ago | 2674 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

17 hrs ago | 1864 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

17 hrs ago | 1711 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

17 hrs ago | 1080 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

17 hrs ago | 692 Views

Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo and 2 MDC-A MPs recalled

17 hrs ago | 2175 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days