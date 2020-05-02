Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

News / National

by Stephen Jakes

The Zanu PF Patriots through a twitter account have claimed that Zimbabwe is ranked third in Africa in terms of budget transparency.

The claims come amid concerns by citizens that the ruling Zanu PF government has a soft spot on tackling corruption which is blamed for running down the economy of the country."Zimbabwe has been ranked number three in Africa in terms of budget transparency by the Open Budget Survey (OBS) 2019, a dramatic confirmation of the reforms of the Second Republic in its first full year," reads the tweet."The country has a transparency score of 49 out of 100, and comes third after South Africa which has a score of 87 and Namibia 51."