Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Veteran broadcaster Ezra Tshisa Sibanda has questioned how did the citizens from the United Kingdom who tested positive to Covid 19 enter the contry without being quarantined.


This come in the wake of the increase in the number of cases in both Bulawayo and Harare.

"There has been an increase of positive  Coronavirus cases in Zimbabwe & those tested in Bulawayo are  reported to have come from UK. How did they enter the country without going though the  mandatory 21 day quarantine period?" Sibanda asked.

"All people in quarantine should be tested before they are discharged. The COVID-19 Task Force should now trace people who were in contact with those 2 and force quarantine them before they spread the disease. Tracing, Tracking and containment is the only way we can beat this killer disease #COVID-19."

Source - Byo24news

Most Popular In 7 Days