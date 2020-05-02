Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

by Mandla Ndlovu
9 secs ago | Views
Former MDC Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora is reportedly making an arrangement with members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police to takeover Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House on Friday.

The move comes a day after Mwonzora wrote a letter top Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to expel MPs Charlton Hwende, Tabitha Khumalo and Prosper Mutseyami.

Reporting on the matter senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba said, "Douglas Mwonzoro has requested police assistance in evicting MDC-Alliance youths from Morgan Tsvangirai House this Friday. He says there are up to 35 violent youths camped in the building, posing a health risk to the public and making it difficult for his party to organise a congress."

On Tuesday, ZANU PF posted on its website accusing the expelled members of showing ignorance in interpreting Zimbabwean laws.

"The current chaos within the two opposition parties MDCs exposes their political immaturity and lack of density to be the people's favourite come 2023." ZANU PF said. "The sentiments by the three expelled MDC Alliance Members of Parliament after decision ruled by Parliament also exposes their arrogance and silliness in failing to interpret the law by which they are expected to understand and protect as lawmakers."




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

3 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

3 hrs ago | 424 Views

Zimbabwe standing on its last leg, says Think Tank

4 hrs ago | 1271 Views

Zimbabwe unions forlorn over lockdown

4 hrs ago | 418 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance under siege

4 hrs ago | 2335 Views

Mthuli Ncube explains stimulus package

4 hrs ago | 592 Views

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

4 hrs ago | 525 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

4 hrs ago | 1139 Views

PPC Zimbabwe April sales volumes down 20%

4 hrs ago | 112 Views

Mnangagwa is his own detractor

4 hrs ago | 457 Views

Entrepreneur designs walk-in sanitisation booth

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Bulawayo councillors tested for COVID-19

4 hrs ago | 168 Views

Don't kill the goose that lays the golden egg

4 hrs ago | 244 Views

Battle for control of Joshua Nkomo legacy rages

4 hrs ago | 245 Views

Calls for transparency on COVID-19 funds grow louder

4 hrs ago | 89 Views

Mashonaland Central malaria cases blamed on artisanal mining, proximity to Mozambique

4 hrs ago | 98 Views

Time to deal decisively with the Mnangagwa regime

4 hrs ago | 725 Views

Recalled MDC MPs had turned into rebels, says Mwonzora

4 hrs ago | 1122 Views

Victoria Falls residents jostle for free elephant meat

4 hrs ago | 291 Views

Man stabs neighbour's wife in 'love triangle'

4 hrs ago | 540 Views

15-29 age group most affected by Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 355 Views

Mnangagwa pardons more prisoners

4 hrs ago | 195 Views

3 private Covid-19 testing labs identified

4 hrs ago | 256 Views

Bailout for stranded Nust students

4 hrs ago | 505 Views

Zimbabwe rugby payer dies in UK car accident

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

Musona transfer-listed by Anderlecht

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

$500 fine for not wearing mask

4 hrs ago | 285 Views

Mobile telcos adjust SMS, data bundle prices

4 hrs ago | 313 Views

Murderer freed, seeks to appease victim's avenging spirit

4 hrs ago | 551 Views

Tobacco deliveries increase, prices firm

4 hrs ago | 147 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today, not via Zoom

4 hrs ago | 206 Views

Courts declared essential services weeks after the Khupe, Chamisa judgement

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Ban on second-hand clothes to be enforced

4 hrs ago | 170 Views

RBZ closes more EcoCash, OneMoney lines

4 hrs ago | 398 Views

Zupco brings back kombis

4 hrs ago | 248 Views

ZCTU calls for work boycott until companies are COVID-19 safe

4 hrs ago | 91 Views

LOCKDOWN: Conventional bus operators approved to service local routes

13 hrs ago | 3022 Views

Government backtracks on mandatory Coronavirus testing

16 hrs ago | 5478 Views

Cybercrime cost to triple in South African due to Covid-19

18 hrs ago | 770 Views

WATCH: Mnangagwa's government accused of consulting witchdoctors

18 hrs ago | 6111 Views

'Mnangagwa, Khupe, Mwonzora focusing on destroying MDC'

18 hrs ago | 5479 Views

Mnangagwa fingered in Tabitha Khumalo and Hwende expulsion from parliament

18 hrs ago | 6373 Views

Chinese help in Zimbabwe's Covid-19 fight raises suspicions

19 hrs ago | 3838 Views

South Africa's Beitbridge border fence completed

19 hrs ago | 3185 Views

Soldier arrested over US$60,000 robbery

19 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Biti says there is paralysis in government planning

19 hrs ago | 1959 Views

Dozens arrested over mask violations in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 1805 Views

Econet raises data prices by 225%

20 hrs ago | 1118 Views

'Why is Covid-19 testing pegged in USD?'- Mahere

20 hrs ago | 728 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days