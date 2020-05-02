Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Former MDC Secretary-General Douglas Mwonzora is reportedly making an arrangement with members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police to takeover Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House on Friday.The move comes a day after Mwonzora wrote a letter top Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda to expel MPs Charlton Hwende, Tabitha Khumalo and Prosper Mutseyami.Reporting on the matter senior journalist Brezhnev Malaba said, "Douglas Mwonzoro has requested police assistance in evicting MDC-Alliance youths from Morgan Tsvangirai House this Friday. He says there are up to 35 violent youths camped in the building, posing a health risk to the public and making it difficult for his party to organise a congress."On Tuesday, ZANU PF posted on its website accusing the expelled members of showing ignorance in interpreting Zimbabwean laws."The current chaos within the two opposition parties MDCs exposes their political immaturity and lack of density to be the people's favourite come 2023." ZANU PF said. "The sentiments by the three expelled MDC Alliance Members of Parliament after decision ruled by Parliament also exposes their arrogance and silliness in failing to interpret the law by which they are expected to understand and protect as lawmakers."