WATCH: Zuma mocks Ramaphosa...speaks about poisoning of David Mauza

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Former South African President Jacob Zuma and son Duduzane Zuma have released his first episode of the reality show Zooming with Zumas.

The video opens up with the Zumas mocking President Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa over his failure to wear the mask live on TV.

In Part I, Duduzane Zuma and President Jacob Zuma discuss several of the emotional and tragic events that have occurred over the past two decades.

The episode includes the passing of Kate Zuma, (mother of Duduzane Zuma), the passing of Vusi Zuma, (brother of Duduzane Zuma), the poisoning of President Jacob Zuma and the poisoning of Deputy President David Mabuza.

Watch the video below:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?time_continue=7&v=PKYwEnh1cRU



Source - Byo24News

