News / National
Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's political party
1 hr ago | Views
Walter Mzembi's political party has been thrown into turmoil after some of its members were accused of plotting to join the Saviour Kasukuwere led #TysonWabantu Movement.
The Treasurer General of the party Agrippa Bopela has announced that he has suspended the four senior members of the party for gross indiscipline.
Read the full letter below:
I Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima being one of the Founders and Treasurer General hereby suspend the following members for gross misconduct, treasonous acts and regionalism and putting the Party in disrepute pending disciplinary hearing:
1. Interim Secretary General Mr Lloyd Msipa
2. Interim Youth Chairman Mr Hamlet Matavire
3. Interim National Women Chair Ms Lwazi Mbowa
A. NEGOTIATING AND SEEKING TO LINK THE PARTY TO A TERRORIST GROUP
Refusal by Lloyd Msipa to unfollow Twitter Handle of ISIS linked movement @FranceAlRasa and commenting on terrorism after counsel from Founders of the People's Party who do not want anything to do with Terrorism and then further purporting to Suspend me as Treasurer General for calling him to order not to drag us and the leaders into a mess by linking us to terrorist groups.
B. NEGOTIATING WITH VIOLENT MOVEMENTS
Threatening violence on myself as Treasurer General if Guardian Council does not suspend me, which Lloyd Msipa then unilaterally did by suspending me without authority. Mr Lloyd Msipa together with Mr Hamlet Matavire and Mrs Lwazi Mbowa drafted a letter in Hamlet's name which was sent to Guardian Council and media. The letter clearly states that if Guardian Council does not deal with me, the Youth will take the law into their own hands and harm me.
The main reason of this being that I have been vocal on Twitter saying that we don't want to go back to ZANU PF or to join Tysonwabantu Movement.
C. TRIBALISM AND CLANISM
Uneven distribution of position based on regionalism: National Women Chair and National Youth Chair are all relatives of the Secretary General and three quarters of the top leadership hails from Masvingo giving an unfair distribution of party post which is expected in a national party. I have been vocal on this.
The Treasurer General of the party Agrippa Bopela has announced that he has suspended the four senior members of the party for gross indiscipline.
Read the full letter below:
I Agrippa Bopela Masiyakurima being one of the Founders and Treasurer General hereby suspend the following members for gross misconduct, treasonous acts and regionalism and putting the Party in disrepute pending disciplinary hearing:
1. Interim Secretary General Mr Lloyd Msipa
2. Interim Youth Chairman Mr Hamlet Matavire
3. Interim National Women Chair Ms Lwazi Mbowa
A. NEGOTIATING AND SEEKING TO LINK THE PARTY TO A TERRORIST GROUP
Refusal by Lloyd Msipa to unfollow Twitter Handle of ISIS linked movement @FranceAlRasa and commenting on terrorism after counsel from Founders of the People's Party who do not want anything to do with Terrorism and then further purporting to Suspend me as Treasurer General for calling him to order not to drag us and the leaders into a mess by linking us to terrorist groups.
Threatening violence on myself as Treasurer General if Guardian Council does not suspend me, which Lloyd Msipa then unilaterally did by suspending me without authority. Mr Lloyd Msipa together with Mr Hamlet Matavire and Mrs Lwazi Mbowa drafted a letter in Hamlet's name which was sent to Guardian Council and media. The letter clearly states that if Guardian Council does not deal with me, the Youth will take the law into their own hands and harm me.
The main reason of this being that I have been vocal on Twitter saying that we don't want to go back to ZANU PF or to join Tysonwabantu Movement.
C. TRIBALISM AND CLANISM
Uneven distribution of position based on regionalism: National Women Chair and National Youth Chair are all relatives of the Secretary General and three quarters of the top leadership hails from Masvingo giving an unfair distribution of party post which is expected in a national party. I have been vocal on this.
Source - Byo24News