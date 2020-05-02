Latest News Editor's Choice


Nelson Chamisa fights back

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa has vowed to fight back against the ruling ZANU PF party who are reportedly behind the recent recalling of three MDC Members of Parliament by former MDC Secretary General Douglas Mwonzora.

In an emotionally charged up Twitter post on Wednesday Chamisa said, "You can't rob people forever. You robbed the 2018 vote. First you abused ZEC and robbed. Then abused the ConCourt and  robbed. You abused the Supreme Courtand robbed. You abused Parliament and robbed. You rob people's lives daily. You rob a whole generation. Now we want everything back!"

MDC Deputy Spokesperson Luke Tamborinyoka said the ruling ZANU PF party had declared war against MDC.

"ZANU PF has declared total war on the people's democratic movement. The time for a bold decision is now. This is not even the time to bite the bullet. This is the time to bite the gun." Fumed Tamborinyoka.




Source - Byo24News

