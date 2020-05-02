Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Bosso coach quits

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
HIGHLANDERS has been left without a juniors' coach following the resignation of the last remaining coach Dan Ngwenya on Monday in frustration over poor working conditions at the Bulawayo giants.

Ngwenya handed in his resignation letter to the club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube on Monday.

He was the designated Under-14 coach but was now in charge of the Under-16 and Under-18 sides following resignations of the age groups' coaches Sizabantu Khoza and Gift Lunga Jnr respectively.

Lunga was the firth to throw in the towel in May last year and in March this year Khoza also parted ways with the Bulawayo giants.

"We can confirm that we have received a resignation letter from one of our juniors coaches, Dan Ngwenya. The club would like to thank Ngwenya for his services and wishes him all the best in his next endeavour," said the Highlanders media relations officer Ronald Moyo.

Ngwenya has been with the juniors since 2011 and coached such players as Lawrence Mhlanga, Teenage Hadebe among other players that have gone on to shine at senior club and national team level.

Contacted for comment yesterday, Ngwenya confirmed parting ways with Highlanders and said the decision was not an easy one but as a family man, he had to look somewhere to fend for his family.

"Look it was like we were working for a different Highlanders because of the way we were treated as junior coaches. Those in charge seemed more concerned about the first team issues only and nothing else.

Despite our own neglect, we struggled with basic training equipment for the boys but what really led to my departure was honestly to do with treatment. I am a family man who must fend for his children yet I was struggling to play my fatherly role. I felt it was time to move on," said Ngwenya who however did not disclose his next destination although it is believed he will reunite with Khoza at ambitious Division Two side Nabals.

Source - chronicle

