Ramaphosa's 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

News / National

by Staff reporter

Public and staff access to the Union Buildings is currently limited following the confirmation that a staff member has tested positive for COVID-19. https://t.co/Ko84pmQa6V — Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) May 6, 2020

An "essential staff" member within the presidency has tested positive for Covid-19.The presidency made the announcement on Wednesday, saying that public and staff access to the Union Buildings had been limited in the wake of the diagnosis."In line with government's guidelines on the management of Covid-19 cases, steps have been taken to secure treatment of the relevant staff member and to provide support to the member's family. Steps have also been taken to ensure that officials who have contact with the staff member are screened," the statement read.All the presidency's buildings have also been disinfected - a process that started on Tuesday."Access to the Union Buildings is therefore limited to exceptional interactions," said the statement."The president and deputy president have been working remotely and not from the Union Buildings since the start of lockdown."The presidency wishes the affected colleague a speedy recovery."