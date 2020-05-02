UAE donates PPE to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Staff reporter

The United Arab Emirates has donated an eight-tonne consignment of Personal protective equipment to assist in the fight to contain the Coronavirus in Zimbabwe.The equipment comprising gloves, masks and sanitisers landed at the Robert Gabriel Mugabe Airport this Wednesday and was handed over to the government by the Charge D' Affairs at the United Arab Emirates embassy, Mr Saif Rashash, Charge D' Affairs UAE embassy."This is a donation from the government of the UAE to show you that you are not alone in this fight against the Coronavirus we will continue assisting you where we can."Receiving the donation on behalf of the Zimbabwean government; Vice President Kembo Mohadi who is also the chairperson of the Covid-19 Inter-ministerial taskforce thanked the UAE government for the timely intervention."We really appreciate the donation; the UAE has always stood with us in our time of need. This will assist us in our fight against the COVID-19 pandemic."Other ministers present include the minister of health and child care, Dr Obadiah Moyo, Minister of foreign affairs and international trade Retired Lieutenant General, Dr Sibusiso Moyo and Minister of Local government, July Moyo among other senior government officials.