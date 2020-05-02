Latest News Editor's Choice


Data tariffs price hike a blow to the deaf community

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
The deaf community in Zimbabwe has pleaded with mobile network operators to review downwards the costs of data tariffs saying the new prices are beyond the reach of many unemployed people with  hearing problems.

On Tuesday, Econet adjusted the price of tarrifs saying it was in line with the rise in the cost of doing business in the country at a time when the local currency is losing value both on the formal and parallel market.

The new tarrifs has caused a cringe to many internet users including the deaf community which depends on internet for 99,9 percent of its all communications.

Posting on Twitter, the Deaf Zimbabwe Trust (DZT) said the new tarrifs are going to spell difficulties for the community as far as communication is concerned

"Econet Zimbabwe and Netone may you to review data prices downwards.Deaf people depend on internet data for comms. We can't do voice calls.Our language is visual.99.9% of us are unemployed.We cant afford the high prices. Would you be kind to us?"

DZT promotes the rights and interests of the deaf community in Zimbabwe.

The Media Institute of Southern Africa Zimbabwe (MISA Zimbabwe) has also rolled a petition calling for mobile network operators to reduce the price of data amid the Covid 19 pandemic.

"Internet access in not a luxury but critical in the fight against Corona virus"

Meanwhile an Econet daily data bundle previously pegged at $60 for 1200mb now costs $130.

