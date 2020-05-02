Latest News Editor's Choice


Hwende further remanded for treason

by Simbarashe Mwandipendaa
Embattled MDC Alliance Secretary general Chalton Hwende was further remanded out of custody to July 28 for a treason charge at Harare magistrate court today.


Hwende who was yesterday recalled from parliament together with  three other former Parliamentarians from his party shared his remand date on Twitter.

"I have appeared before the Magistrate Court in Harare facing Charges of Treason. I have been remanded to the 28th of July.These are normal political birth pains. The people struggle and Party will be defended and Zanupf and sellouts defeated." he said.

He was arrested last year following violent protests of fuel price hikes.

Source - Byo24news

