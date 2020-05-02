World Bank donates US$7 million to Zimbabwe

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

The World Bank has announced that it will be donating US$7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus, Reuters has reported.The paper quoted the World Bank spokesman who said the country will get money from its trust funds to fight the coronavirus that has slowed down the global economy."We recognise this is a global crisis that impacts every country and we cannot leave anyone behind in our response," the spokesman said.According to the paper, $5 million will come from the World Bank's global financing facility trust and another $2 million would be diverted from funds meant to help the country recover from a devastating cyclone in 2019."The bank's senior management has underlined the need for additional trust fund financing to ensure that Zimbabwe and the small group of other countries in arrears can receive support as part of our global effort to help countries respond to the COVID-19 crisis," the World Bank spokesman was quoted saying.The money comes barely a month after Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube wrote a letter to World Bank saying the country needed to start talks and normalise ties with foreign creditors to clear its decades-old arrears and unblock urgently-needed funding."The Zimbabwean authorities propose a high-level dialogue on mitigating the economic and social downfall from the COVID-19 pandemic through transformative arrears clearance ... short of which the country will suffer a health and economic catastrophe," Ncube said in the letter.