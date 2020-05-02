Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

World Bank donates US$7 million to Zimbabwe

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 secs ago | Views
The World Bank has announced that it will be donating US$7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus, Reuters has reported.

The paper quoted the World Bank spokesman who said the country will get money from its trust funds to fight the coronavirus that has slowed down the global economy.

"We recognise this is a global crisis that impacts every country and we cannot leave anyone behind in our response," the spokesman said.

According to the paper, $5 million will come from the World Bank's global financing facility trust and another $2 million would be diverted from funds meant to help the country recover from a devastating cyclone in 2019.

"The bank's senior management has underlined the need for additional trust fund financing to ensure that Zimbabwe and the small group of other countries in arrears can receive support as part of our global effort to help countries respond to the COVID-19 crisis," the World Bank spokesman was quoted saying.

The money comes barely a month after Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube wrote a letter to World Bank saying the country needed to start talks and normalise ties with foreign creditors to clear its decades-old arrears and unblock urgently-needed funding.

"The Zimbabwean authorities propose a high-level dialogue on mitigating the economic and social downfall from the COVID-19 pandemic through transformative arrears clearance ... short of which the country will suffer a health and economic catastrophe," Ncube said in the letter.





Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

BREAKING: Registrar-General arrested

1 hr ago | 1505 Views

'MDC risks losing public trust'

3 hrs ago | 1963 Views

Illicit Beer Sales Compromise The Fight Against COVID-19

3 hrs ago | 402 Views

Hwende further remanded for treason

3 hrs ago | 1182 Views

Data tariffs price hike a blow to the deaf community

3 hrs ago | 282 Views

Mealie meal price politics exposed

4 hrs ago | 1084 Views

UAE donates PPE to Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 421 Views

Ramaphosa's 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

MDC Alliance rips into Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1444 Views

Guard loses pistol to robbers

4 hrs ago | 444 Views

Bosso coach quits

4 hrs ago | 691 Views

Nelson Chamisa fights back

4 hrs ago | 2518 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry develops National sports stadium

5 hrs ago | 1256 Views

Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's political party

6 hrs ago | 1829 Views

WATCH: Zuma mocks Ramaphosa...speaks about poisoning of David Mabuza

7 hrs ago | 3446 Views

MDC Alliance must resign in protest against recalling of colleagues

7 hrs ago | 3356 Views

Nelson Chamisa a stone in Zanu-PF's shoes

7 hrs ago | 3626 Views

Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

8 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

11 hrs ago | 3240 Views

Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

11 hrs ago | 879 Views

Zimbabwe standing on its last leg, says Think Tank

11 hrs ago | 2388 Views

Zimbabwe unions forlorn over lockdown

11 hrs ago | 736 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance under siege

11 hrs ago | 4304 Views

Mthuli Ncube explains stimulus package

11 hrs ago | 1378 Views

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

11 hrs ago | 916 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

11 hrs ago | 2149 Views

PPC Zimbabwe April sales volumes down 20%

11 hrs ago | 288 Views

Mnangagwa is his own detractor

11 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Entrepreneur designs walk-in sanitisation booth

11 hrs ago | 391 Views

Bulawayo councillors tested for COVID-19

11 hrs ago | 304 Views

Don't kill the goose that lays the golden egg

11 hrs ago | 456 Views

Battle for control of Joshua Nkomo legacy rages

11 hrs ago | 486 Views

Calls for transparency on COVID-19 funds grow louder

11 hrs ago | 167 Views

Mashonaland Central malaria cases blamed on artisanal mining, proximity to Mozambique

11 hrs ago | 200 Views

Time to deal decisively with the Mnangagwa regime

12 hrs ago | 2804 Views

Recalled MDC MPs had turned into rebels, says Mwonzora

12 hrs ago | 2455 Views

Victoria Falls residents jostle for free elephant meat

12 hrs ago | 493 Views

Man stabs neighbour's wife in 'love triangle'

12 hrs ago | 985 Views

15-29 age group most affected by Covid-19 in Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 668 Views

Mnangagwa pardons more prisoners

12 hrs ago | 340 Views

3 private Covid-19 testing labs identified

12 hrs ago | 418 Views

Bailout for stranded Nust students

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

Zimbabwe rugby payer dies in UK car accident

12 hrs ago | 1057 Views

Musona transfer-listed by Anderlecht

12 hrs ago | 784 Views

$500 fine for not wearing mask

12 hrs ago | 451 Views

Mobile telcos adjust SMS, data bundle prices

12 hrs ago | 472 Views

Murderer freed, seeks to appease victim's avenging spirit

12 hrs ago | 874 Views

Tobacco deliveries increase, prices firm

12 hrs ago | 237 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo meets today, not via Zoom

12 hrs ago | 335 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days