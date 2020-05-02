Latest News Editor's Choice


Chamisa convenes urgent Indaba...declares war

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 secs ago
MDC leader Nelson Chamisa convened an urgent National Standing Committee meeting on Wednesday to discuss how to respond to the expulsion of his three MPs from parliament.

Posting on Twitter after the meeting the firebrand youthful leader said, "Just been chairing a long MDC Alliance National S Committee Zoom meeting. We came up with key resolutions and action points to be released by the Party's Deputy National Chairperson Hon Job Sikhala. Whatever the case, the die is cast! Victory and freedom to our motherland!"
The die is cast means a decision has been taken that cannot be changed. This expression has its origins in Julius Caesar's remark as he was about to cross the Rubicon, as reported by the Roman historian Suetonius: jacta alea esto.
Job Sikhala is known for his fiery speeches and ability to incite the masses.

Recently he was acquitted by a     Masvingo court after he was accused of treason.

Chamisa is facing a legitimacy headache being fronted by his former allies Douglas Mwonzora and Morgan Komichi who had ditched him to join the smaller faction of the MDC led by Thokozani Khupe.

Sikhala's speech is expected to be delivered tomorrow at 1000hrs.



Source - Byo24News

