Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'Only God will end COVID-19'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
AFRICA Johanne Masowe leader Andby Makururu has said God will guide scientists and health personal across the globe in their quest to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

In an interview with NewsDay yesterday, Makururu said only God could end the deadly virus that has ravaged the world, killing over 260 000 and infecting over 2,7 million people globally.

No vaccine has yet been developed for the novel virus, which started in Wuhan province, China, in December last year. "Our scientists should continue the search of the coronavirus cure. They should not tire because God, through his spirit, will give the scientists and health personnel the solution and cure," he said. Makururu labelled prophets in some apostolic sects as fake for allegedly telling their followers that there was no such
thing as the coronavirus.

He accused the prophets of trying to derail the efforts being made by government to control the spread of the deadly virus.

"We are aware that there are now some fake prophets who are saying that there is no coronavirus. I am shocked about that," he said.

"Some years ago, even up to now, there are some prophets who are still saying that there is no HIV and Aids and this is wrong. Those prophets are after money, and are not guided by God.

"We urge our people to follow what our government and the World Health Organisation are saying, which includes practising social distancing, wearing face masks, washing of hands with sanitisers, among other recommendations to curb the spread of the virus."

Makururu, who claimed he has been fasting since President Emmerson Mnangagwa introduced the lockdown on March 30, said a vaccine was going to be developed very soon if the world unites and continues to pray against the virus.

"I and my church leaders have been fasting and praying since the President declared the lockdown," he said

The prophet recently pleaded with Mnangagwa to allow church leaders to meet and pray in their respective churches in a bid to find spiritual solutions and divine intervention against the coronavirus pandemic.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Japan rescues starving Zimbabweans

25 mins ago | 20 Views

Armed robbers raid Zimra deport

35 mins ago | 68 Views

Man found with 32 IDs and 70 court papers for property sales

37 mins ago | 60 Views

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

37 mins ago | 55 Views

78-year-old arrested for stocktheft

38 mins ago | 24 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

38 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

47 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

55 mins ago | 151 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

56 mins ago | 68 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

57 mins ago | 29 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

57 mins ago | 71 Views

Bucket seats for BF

58 mins ago | 54 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

58 mins ago | 53 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

59 mins ago | 61 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

59 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

1 hr ago | 39 Views

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

1 hr ago | 39 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Chamisa convenes urgent Indaba...declares war

5 hrs ago | 2981 Views

World Bank donates US$7 million to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1022 Views

BREAKING: Registrar-General arrested

7 hrs ago | 4814 Views

'MDC risks losing public trust'

9 hrs ago | 3903 Views

Illicit Beer Sales Compromise The Fight Against COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Hwende further remanded for treason

9 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Data tariffs price hike a blow to the deaf community

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mealie meal price politics exposed

10 hrs ago | 1648 Views

UAE donates PPE to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 623 Views

Ramaphosa's 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 662 Views

MDC Alliance rips into Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Guard loses pistol to robbers

10 hrs ago | 638 Views

Bosso coach quits

10 hrs ago | 918 Views

Nelson Chamisa fights back

10 hrs ago | 3484 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry develops National sports stadium

11 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's political party

12 hrs ago | 2356 Views

WATCH: Zuma mocks Ramaphosa...speaks about poisoning of David Mabuza

13 hrs ago | 4171 Views

MDC Alliance must resign in protest against recalling of colleagues

13 hrs ago | 4018 Views

Nelson Chamisa a stone in Zanu-PF's shoes

13 hrs ago | 4503 Views

Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

13 hrs ago | 3540 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

16 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

17 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zimbabwe standing on its last leg, says Think Tank

17 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Zimbabwe unions forlorn over lockdown

17 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance under siege

17 hrs ago | 4606 Views

Mthuli Ncube explains stimulus package

17 hrs ago | 1508 Views

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

17 hrs ago | 992 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

17 hrs ago | 2316 Views

PPC Zimbabwe April sales volumes down 20%

17 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa is his own detractor

17 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Entrepreneur designs walk-in sanitisation booth

17 hrs ago | 418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days