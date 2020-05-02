Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
BULAWAYO police have said they do not take joy in arresting COVID-19 lockdown offenders as they appealed to locals to observe regulations aimed at slowing the spread of the disease.

The city recorded the highest number of arrests - 3 973 - for violating lockdown regulations as of April 30, and on Monday, as much as 115 people were nabbed for not wearing face masks in public.

A survey shows that face masks — disposable and re-usable — are being sold for anything between US$1 and US$5.

President Emmerson Mnangagwa said home-made face masks were also permissible.

On Friday, Mnangagwa made the wearing of face masks mandatory as industry and commerce opened after weeks of closure.

Prior to the Friday announcement, Bulawayo had recorded the highest number of lockdown violations in the country.

Previous figures showed that 16 321 people had been arrested countrywide for violating COVID-19 lockdown orders since March 30.

"We don't enjoy arresting people. We can only be at peace as a city if we are all compliant with the lockdown regulations and stop the spread of COVID-19," Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube told Southern Eye.

Bulawayo has 12 confirmed COVID-19 cases, and one casualty out of the national total of 34 and four deaths.

Ncube added: "Our wish is for people to comply with the laws. We will be all happy if everyone is compliant as this is also about their safety against contracting COVID-19 and nothing else."

Bulawayo police have been under attack for violating the rights of many residents upon arrest for allegedly violating lockdown restrictions.

The Matabeleland Forum, a grouping of human rights organisations in the region, in a complaint cited the abuse of two Cowdray Park women assaulted and labelled prostitutes after their arrest while coming from grocery shopping.

"While the lockdown has measures for restricting movement, residents are normally allowed to move within a 5km radius of their homes to access essential services, as long as social distancing measures are observed," the Forum complained.

"According to the two ladies, who happen to be sisters, nothing they did was in violation of such rules nor required such heavyhandedness from law enforcers."

Meanwhile, police on Tuesday arrested a man who broke into a vehicle parked at Bootleggers located between 10th and 11 Avenue and stole a handbag containing $50, US$500 and R600, Samsung tablet and a laptop bag.

Ncube confirmed the arrest of Arnold Kuzakwenhamo (33) of Tshabalala after a high-speed chase by the woman's husband.

Kuzakwenhamo was apprehended after he jumped out of a moving getaway vehicle and sustained injuries on both legs and back. He was admitted at United Bulawayo Hospitals (UBH) for treatment under police guard, said Ncube. The stolen property was recovered.

Police are also investigating a robbery which occurred at Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (Zimra) warehouse depot in Belmont industrial area on Tuesday, where a truck loaded with cough syrup impounded by Zimra officials was looted. Ncube said the robbery occurred at around 7pm on Tuesday.



Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Japan rescues starving Zimbabweans

25 mins ago | 20 Views

Armed robbers raid Zimra deport

35 mins ago | 69 Views

Man found with 32 IDs and 70 court papers for property sales

37 mins ago | 61 Views

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

38 mins ago | 55 Views

78-year-old arrested for stocktheft

38 mins ago | 24 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

38 mins ago | 31 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

47 mins ago | 36 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

55 mins ago | 152 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

57 mins ago | 69 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

57 mins ago | 29 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

58 mins ago | 71 Views

Bucket seats for BF

58 mins ago | 55 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

59 mins ago | 54 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

59 mins ago | 61 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

60 mins ago | 84 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

1 hr ago | 40 Views

'Only God will end COVID-19'

1 hr ago | 58 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

5 hrs ago | 848 Views

Chamisa convenes urgent Indaba...declares war

5 hrs ago | 2982 Views

World Bank donates US$7 million to Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1022 Views

BREAKING: Registrar-General arrested

7 hrs ago | 4815 Views

'MDC risks losing public trust'

9 hrs ago | 3903 Views

Illicit Beer Sales Compromise The Fight Against COVID-19

9 hrs ago | 753 Views

Hwende further remanded for treason

9 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Data tariffs price hike a blow to the deaf community

9 hrs ago | 422 Views

Mealie meal price politics exposed

10 hrs ago | 1648 Views

UAE donates PPE to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 623 Views

Ramaphosa's 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

10 hrs ago | 662 Views

MDC Alliance rips into Zanu-PF

10 hrs ago | 2061 Views

Guard loses pistol to robbers

10 hrs ago | 638 Views

Bosso coach quits

10 hrs ago | 918 Views

Nelson Chamisa fights back

10 hrs ago | 3484 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry develops National sports stadium

11 hrs ago | 1717 Views

Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's political party

12 hrs ago | 2356 Views

WATCH: Zuma mocks Ramaphosa...speaks about poisoning of David Mabuza

13 hrs ago | 4171 Views

MDC Alliance must resign in protest against recalling of colleagues

13 hrs ago | 4018 Views

Nelson Chamisa a stone in Zanu-PF's shoes

13 hrs ago | 4504 Views

Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

13 hrs ago | 3540 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

16 hrs ago | 3467 Views

Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

17 hrs ago | 935 Views

Zimbabwe standing on its last leg, says Think Tank

17 hrs ago | 2499 Views

Zimbabwe unions forlorn over lockdown

17 hrs ago | 751 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance under siege

17 hrs ago | 4606 Views

Mthuli Ncube explains stimulus package

17 hrs ago | 1508 Views

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

17 hrs ago | 992 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

17 hrs ago | 2316 Views

PPC Zimbabwe April sales volumes down 20%

17 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mnangagwa is his own detractor

17 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Entrepreneur designs walk-in sanitisation booth

17 hrs ago | 418 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days