Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

ZANU-PF is looking at new ways of mobilising and harnessing support for the 2023 general elections post the coronavirus threat, which has made gathering at rallies almost impossible.

Addressing the 339th session of the politburo, party leader President Emmerson Mnangagwa said Zanu-PF should begin to look at new ways of ensuring that it retains power.

"With regards to keeping our membership mobilised, the party must develop and adopt new strategies which take into account the inevitable new realities which will be brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic," he said.

Mnangagwa said he was also aware that citizens were struggling to make ends meet.

"Government is alive to the dire economic plight of our people as a result of the hardships brought about by the COVID19-induced lockdown. No sector of our economy has been spared, with those in the informal sector being the hardest hit," Mnangagwa said.

Government last week announced it would be availing an $18 billion stimulus package to help rejig industry and commerce from the slump, although economists and the opposition insist it's not enough.

"To mitigate these challenges and to cushion against the associated negative macro-economic impact, I have since unveiled an $18 billion economic rescue and stimulus package.

"This has set aside financial packages cutting across all sectors of the economy including agriculture, manufacturing, macro, small and medium enterprises as well as the creative, cultural industries, among others.

"Food grants and other forms of assistance will equally be availed for the rest of the year through the Social Welfare Department," Mnangagwa said.

