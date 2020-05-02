4 injured in suspected bomb blast

News / National

by Staff reporter

FOUR Tsholotsho villagers - one adult and three children - were injured when a suspected bomb the children were playing with detonated after they struck it with a hammer.Richard Moyo of Zamazama village in Tsholotsho's ward 15 was on Tuesday hospitalised at the Tsholotsho District Hospital, while the three children were treated for minor injuries and discharged.Toni Moyo confirmed that her uncle was hospitalised after the suspected bomb exploded close to where he was doing wood carving at his home on Tuesday.According to sources in the area, Moyo's homestead is located near a former military training camp in the district."Children picked the explosive from the bush and brought it home. They were then playing close to where my uncle was carving his wood. They hit it with a hammer and it exploded. My uncle sustained serious injuries on the leg and body. The children sustained minor injuries and they were taken to Tsholotsho Hospital where they were treated and discharged, but my uncle is still admitted there," Moyo said.Matabeleland North police spokesperson Inspector Sipiwe Makonese said: "I am still looking for that case; I am trying to get detailed information from Tsholotsho. I will make further checks so that we are able to comment," she said.