Japan rescues starving Zimbabweans

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Japanese government yesterday availed more than US$15,3 million for food assistance to vulnerable populations in Zimbabwe.The money, earmarked to alleviate drought-induced starvation, was channelled through the World Food Programme (WFP) and will feed over 512 000 households over six months."Given the extent and severity of the current humanitarian crisis, life-saving assistance is urgently needed and Japan has greatly increased its funding," the Japanese government said in a statement."This funding from the government of Japan includes US$14,8 million to provide food assistance to vulnerable populations through the WFP and the government of Zimbabwe."The country is presently dealing with its worst food insecurity crises in a decade that is likely to reach unprecedented levels in the aftermath of the current COVID-19-influenced lockdown that has left many unable to cope with poverty and hunger.Recurring droughts and worsening economic situation in the country have affected over half the country's population over the years.The total number of food insecure people now stands at 7,7 million while the number of those who are acutely food insecure stands at 4,3 million, a recent nationwide assessment, the integrated food security phase classification, has revealed.