e-Hailing taxi driver from Zimbabwe shot dead in Khayelitsha

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
A 27-YEAR-OLD e-hailing taxi driver was shot and killed in Khayelitsha. The driver was picking up a customer in Site C on Sunday when the incident happened.

The owner of the vehicle, who wanted to remain anonymous, says the deceased was a Zimbabwean national and had no family in South Africa.

"He was a hard worker and was supporting his family back home from the earnings," the woman explained.

She says attacks on e-hailing drivers are increasing.

"Our drivers are attacked in places like Khayelitsha, Nyanga, KTC and Philippi. People request rides only to rob them.

"It is heartbreaking for a man this young to die like this."

Other drivers have since warned each other to stay away from "red zones" and stop accepting requests from these areas.

But the taxi owner says this would be difficult: "Accounts are suspended if you do not accept a request even if it is from a dangerous area. If your account is suspended, you cannot work."

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana says a case of murder was opened and no arrests have been made.

She says upon arrival at the scene, officers "found the deceased inside a Nissan Almera with a gunshot wound to his body."

"The victim died of his injuries."


Source - Daily Voice

