Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Welshman Ncube promises a strong response over Chamisa MPs recall

by Staff reporter
1 min ago | Views
MDC Alliance deputy president Welshman Ncube says they anticipated the recalling of four of the party's lawmakers from parliament on Tuesday, which he says is a state-orchestrated programme to destabilise and weaken the party.

Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda announced MDC Alliance MPs Charlton Hwende, Thabitha Khumalo, Prosper Mutseyami and Senator Lilian Timveous were recalled through a letter by Douglas Mwonzora, who says he has reprised his role as secretary general of the party following a court ruling in late March.

The Supreme Court ruled that Nelson Chamisa had taken leadership of the MDC-T party in February 2018, before forming the MDC Alliance, in a "fundamentally flawed process."

The court ordered that Thokozani Khupe, who participated in elections in July 2018 as leader of the MDC-T, should take over on an interim basis pending a congress within three months to elect a new leader.

Khupe, backed by Mwonzora and Morgen Komichi, has found resistance from Chamisa and his MDC Alliance lieutenants who say the court ruling relates to the MDC-T party which Khupe already leads, and not the MDC Alliance.

"It was important that they throw the dice first," Ncube said, reacting to the move to recall the four lawmakers who are the MDC Alliance's main leaders in Parliament.

"Everything is a choreographed from the courts to the Speaker of Parliament. We had no expectation of anything better. We said what the plan was before the court delivered its judgement. We said they will continue to play this game. They have their game plan, watch the space and see if we will play their game."

Ncube said they did not accept the withdrawal of the whip from the MPs. Their obvious options include going back to court to challenge their recall, accepting Khupe's leadership and participating in a congress or going for by-elections.

The law professor said there was "very little appetite" for any of those options currently in the MDC Alliance.

"We won't take it lying down. In the next few days, you will know what we will do and it will be a strong response. The organs of the party will make the decisions. People have seen what has happened."

Ncube says Khupe's camp has relied on dubious judicial decisions and a state apparatus only too keen to aid the takeover of the MDC Alliance.

He told ZimLive: "What's happening is not a legal matter but a political issue, and it must be understood as such. People must disabuse themselves of the notion that this is legal, otherwise we wouldn't be here.

"The law is clear, and has always been clear that you are recalled by the party under which you were elected. The candidates were fielded by MDC-Alliance which was in competition with MDC-T. So no, this has nothing to do with the law.

"Which judgement gave anyone authority to recall MDC Alliance MPs? Which party is controlled by a single individual? Parties are controlled institutionally. Where in the world have three people (Khupe, Mwonzora, Komichi) controlled a party?

"So, it's not a legal issue. Since the judgement, has the national council or the standing committee met? Thabitha Khumalo was deputy spokesperson under the structure that the other side wants to say is the court recognised leadership. I can tell you that Khumalo has not been invited to any meeting where a decision to recall our MPs was taken."

Khupe and her allies have written to the police seeking assistance to occupy the MDC Alliance's HQ in central Harare. Mwonzora says in a letter to the police that they need to convene meetings of the party's structures to prepare for the court-ordered congress, but fear they will meet resistance from Chamisa loyalists.

Ncube says Khupe has no quorum in any party structure, and the recall of the MPs was designed to instil fear in the party's remaining 60 MPs, Senators and councillors.

"What you have is a political programme of Zanu PF to basically take control of the MDC Alliance. Khupe, Mwonzora and Komichi have carefully selected our senior people in parliament. They have basically thrown the dice to say the rest of you who are junior to these people, we can get rid of you too if you don't associate with our plans," said Ncube.

Source - zimlive

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

e-Hailing taxi driver from Zimbabwe shot dead in Khayelitsha

6 mins ago | 7 Views

Chamisa MPs to boycott Parliament

11 mins ago | 20 Views

Japan rescues starving Zimbabweans

1 hr ago | 123 Views

Armed robbers raid Zimra deport

1 hr ago | 221 Views

Man found with 32 IDs and 70 court papers for property sales

1 hr ago | 186 Views

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

1 hr ago | 188 Views

78-year-old arrested for stocktheft

1 hr ago | 86 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

1 hr ago | 83 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

2 hrs ago | 125 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

2 hrs ago | 321 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

2 hrs ago | 114 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

2 hrs ago | 51 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

2 hrs ago | 100 Views

Bucket seats for BF

2 hrs ago | 84 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

2 hrs ago | 68 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

2 hrs ago | 83 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

2 hrs ago | 110 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

2 hrs ago | 60 Views

'Only God will end COVID-19'

2 hrs ago | 79 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

6 hrs ago | 866 Views

Chamisa convenes urgent Indaba...declares war

6 hrs ago | 3042 Views

World Bank donates US$7 million to Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 1039 Views

BREAKING: Registrar-General arrested

8 hrs ago | 4943 Views

'MDC risks losing public trust'

10 hrs ago | 3933 Views

Illicit Beer Sales Compromise The Fight Against COVID-19

10 hrs ago | 757 Views

Hwende further remanded for treason

10 hrs ago | 2094 Views

Data tariffs price hike a blow to the deaf community

10 hrs ago | 426 Views

Mealie meal price politics exposed

10 hrs ago | 1674 Views

UAE donates PPE to Zimbabwe

10 hrs ago | 628 Views

Ramaphosa's 'essential' staff member tests positive for Covid-19

11 hrs ago | 664 Views

MDC Alliance rips into Zanu-PF

11 hrs ago | 2091 Views

Guard loses pistol to robbers

11 hrs ago | 646 Views

Bosso coach quits

11 hrs ago | 925 Views

Nelson Chamisa fights back

11 hrs ago | 3527 Views

PHOTOS: Kirsty Coventry develops National sports stadium

12 hrs ago | 1732 Views

Kasukuwere divides Mzembi's political party

13 hrs ago | 2386 Views

WATCH: Zuma mocks Ramaphosa...speaks about poisoning of David Mabuza

13 hrs ago | 4208 Views

MDC Alliance must resign in protest against recalling of colleagues

14 hrs ago | 4042 Views

Nelson Chamisa a stone in Zanu-PF's shoes

14 hrs ago | 4553 Views

Mwonzora and police to takeover Harvest House on Friday

14 hrs ago | 3551 Views

Ezra Tshisa Sibanda questions entry of Covid-19 positive people from UK

17 hrs ago | 3478 Views

Zimbabwe ranks number 3 in Africa in terms of budget transparency - Zanu PF Patriots

17 hrs ago | 936 Views

Zimbabwe standing on its last leg, says Think Tank

18 hrs ago | 2506 Views

Zimbabwe unions forlorn over lockdown

18 hrs ago | 752 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance under siege

18 hrs ago | 4612 Views

Mthuli Ncube explains stimulus package

18 hrs ago | 1514 Views

BCC cuts water supply to eastern suburbs

18 hrs ago | 993 Views

EU blacklists Zimbabwe over terrorist funding

18 hrs ago | 2325 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days