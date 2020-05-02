18 Zimbabweans sneak into the country...nabbed by security agents

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Zimbabwe security nabbed 18 people who sneaked into the country from South Africa through crossing illegal entry points.The citizens are said to have committed the crime because they feared being subjected to mandatory quarantine days.Confirming the matter Secretary for Information Nick Mangwana said, "Security in Masvingo intercepted 18 Zimbabweans who got in the country through udesignated crossing points with SA. There are 10 men, 6 women and 2 children. Social Welfare has organised a bus for them to be taken to Rupangwana Quarantine Centre in Chiredzi."Mnangagwa's government recently reduced the mandatory quarantine period for possible coronavirus cases by one-half.The government said it lacks the resources to take care of patients in isolation for the two-week period recommended by the World Health Organization.Health Minister Obediah Moyo told journalists that Harare does not have the resources to continue following the two-week quarantine period for people entering the country.Speaking at a news conference streamed on social media, Moyo said the Cabinet decided to reduce the quarantine period to seven days."And if they are found to be positive they will be sent to an isolation center. And if they are found to be negative they will be released. It decongests the facilities," said Moyo.