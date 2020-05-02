Latest News Editor's Choice


'Chamisa does not respect us' Mwonzora says

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago
Secretary General of the small MDC faction led by Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora has accused main MDC leader Nelson Chamisa of undermining other opposition officials.

Mwonzora who was responding to a question on whether he has tried to engage Chamisa said, "Yes, we did through Honourable Elias Mudzuri. He tried to set an appointment with Advocate Chamisa. He was not forthcoming and we sense that he did not have enough respect for us. Maybe he thought that we don't matter."

Mwonzora further accused MDC Vice Presidents Welshman Ncube and Tendai Biti of undermining the rule of law and branding dissenting voices as sponsored by the ruling ZANU PF.

"But as I said before, our aim is never to divide the party, but to have a responsible leadership. If you can see; Adv Chamisa has not commented for one month. He has not commented on the Supreme Court decision and we think that he has commented via his deputy presidents and other party officials who were just dismissive.

"All they would say is that anybody speaking a different opinion was a ZANU PF agent. That's their standard answer. Anybody who differs with them is ZANU PF and is supposed to have been bought. Sometimes they even volunteer figures. This is their trademark and its tragic. These are young people and they ought to do things in a modern way." Mwonzora added.

History will show that this is too early for people to write off other people. Nelson Chamisa is certainly not Tsvangirai and the disputes are different. The worrying thing is that instead of listening to one another to say what exactly is the issue, people rush to say you have been bought by ZANU PF and that I am sponsored.

I can't be sponsored by ZANU-PF. I have been a lawyer for almost 30 years and in those years I have attempted three times to write the Constitution of Zimbabwe. I failed on two occasions, but on the third occasion together with others, I succeeded. My passion is constitutionalism. It is order, it is against anarchy.




Source - Byo24News

