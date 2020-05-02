News / National
America talks tough on Zimbabwe
The United States Chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Senator Jim Risch (R-Idaho) says the money donated to Zimbabwe by the World Bank should follow strict rules of accountability to avoid it being looted by government officials.
On Wednesday the World Bank Spokesperson said they will grant $7 million to Zimbabwe to help it fight the new coronavirus pandemic that is expected to worsen an already struggling economy and food crisis.
"The $7M World Bank grant for Zimbabwe reported today should come with strict transparency and accountability measures to ensure Zimbabweans receive services and support during #COVID19, and that these funds aren't lost to ongoing mismanagement by the Zimbabwean govt." Sen. Risch said.
Shadowy investigative group Team Pachedu urged the global body not to give money in cash to Mnangagwa's government.
"It will be a huge mistake if the WB is sending the money as cash. The government is very corrupt and will be looted. Any effort aimed at assisting Zimbabweans must not be through the government, but through independent development agencies who will do all the procurement."
