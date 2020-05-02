News / National
Jacob Mudenda assisted Mwonzora and Khupe to recall MPs
37 secs ago | Views
Former Minister of Education David Coltart claims that Douglas Mwonzora and Thokozani Khupe breached the Constitution and recalled four MDC Members of Parliament with the assistance of Speaker of Parliament Jacob Mudenda.
The recalled MPs are Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East),Thabitha Khumalo,proportional representation of Bulawayo province,Prosper Mutseyami (Chikanga-Dangamvura) and Midlands sentor Lillian Timveous.
"On reflection l think that we are concentrating too much on Mr Mwonzora and Madam Khupe this week. They would never have been able to breach the Constitution of #Zimbabwe in the brazen way they have without the connivance of ZANU PF Speaker, and my former client, Jacob Mudenda," said Coltart via Twitter.
Meanwhile, ZANU-PF says it has no hand in the vicious infighting within the MDC-T that culminated in the opposition party recalling four of its legislators from Parliament on Tuesday, Politburo member Obert Mpofu has said.
Addressing a media conference in Harare after a Politburo meeting at the ruling party's headquarters yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu said the chaos within the opposition party was a result of legal processes that were settled by the courts.
The recalled MPs are Chalton Hwende (Kuwadzana East),Thabitha Khumalo,proportional representation of Bulawayo province,Prosper Mutseyami (Chikanga-Dangamvura) and Midlands sentor Lillian Timveous.
"On reflection l think that we are concentrating too much on Mr Mwonzora and Madam Khupe this week. They would never have been able to breach the Constitution of #Zimbabwe in the brazen way they have without the connivance of ZANU PF Speaker, and my former client, Jacob Mudenda," said Coltart via Twitter.
Meanwhile, ZANU-PF says it has no hand in the vicious infighting within the MDC-T that culminated in the opposition party recalling four of its legislators from Parliament on Tuesday, Politburo member Obert Mpofu has said.
Addressing a media conference in Harare after a Politburo meeting at the ruling party's headquarters yesterday, Zanu-PF secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu said the chaos within the opposition party was a result of legal processes that were settled by the courts.
Source - Byo24News