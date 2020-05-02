Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

BREAKING: MDC withdraws all its MPs from Parliament

by Mandla Ndlovu
42 secs ago | Views
The Nelson Chamisa led MDC has announced that it is withdrawing its MDC from participating in parliamentary activities pending a decision by the party's national council.

In a statement issued on Thursday party Vice Chairperson Job Sikhala said, "The MDC Alliance Parliamentary Caucus shall forthwith suspend its participation in all Parliamentary processes, programmes and activities pending the party's consultations with its structures and a final resolution of the National Council on the way forward given the ZANUPF insidious attempted coup against the elected and legitimate leadership of the MDC Alliance.

"The MDC Alliance shall forthwith disengage from all platforms in which the party has to interact with Zanu PF."

More details to follow…



Source - Byo24News

