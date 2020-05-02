Police raise concern over church gatherings

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zimbabwe Republic Police has raised concern over the increase in the number of people who are flouting lockdown regulations and conducting church gatherings.ZRP spokesperson Paul Nyathi said 842 people were arrested on Tuesday for various offences including opening shops without exemptions.A further 138 were arrested for not wearing face masks. This brings the total arrested since the start of the lockdown to 21 292. The report does not go into any other detail on the churches.