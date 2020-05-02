Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe must go into home-grown solutions overdrive

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Zimbabwe must go into overdrive in using home-grown solutions, local manufacturing and links to universities and colleges to grow the economy and address challenges building on the innovative collaboration now shown in containing the Covid-19 pandemic.

Local industries and institutions of higher learning have led the way in producing materials that include personal protective clothing, hand sanitisers and pharmaceuticals used in fighting the pandemic.

Addressing the 339th Ordinary Session of the Politburo yesterday, the Zanu PF First Secretary, President Mnangagwa, called for cooperation between small and medium-scale enterprises, local manufacturers and educational institutions. The Politburo also acknowledged that a new world order would be created after the Covid-19 pandemic, adding that the party was strategising for that eventuality.

"The manufacturing sector and SMEs must harness the immense potential in home-grown, innovative solutions to drive and propel our country's modernisation and industrialisation, which has been made more evident during the present Covid-19 response strategies. In this regard, there should be closer cooperation between the manufacturing sector, SMEs and our education institutions," said President Mnangagwa.

Tertiary institutions such as University of Zimbabwe, Chinhoyi University of Technology, Great Zimbabwe University, Midlands State University, Bindura University of Science Education and Harare Institute of Technology have produced personal protective equipment and sanitisers to fight the pandemic.

HIT has also produced a ventilator while engineers from the National University of Science and Technology (NUST) repaired dysfunctional ventilators at Mpilo and United Bulawayo Hospitals. Pharmaceutical company Caps Holdings, which has a capacity to produce six million tablets daily has stepped up production of drugs like amoxylin, flummel and vitamin C tablets considered necessary for Covid-19 management.

President Mnangagwa added that Government was committed to accelerating infrastructure projects to drive the economy.

"Infrastructure projects such as the Beitbridge-Harare road construction as well as other roads such as the Bulawayo-Nkayi roads will be accelerated. Equally, Government will be moving with urgency to help in easing the perennial water challenges in Bulawayo Province," he added.

In all these processes and initiatives, he challenged the party through its departments to get involved and urged greater participation of party members.

"Our national development must not leave anyone behind. We are a caring party, a party for the people and from the people. We must be a more visible, alert and empathetic leadership, which timeously raises and brings to the fore, issues that affect the quality of life of our people.

"With regards to keeping our membership mobilised, the party must develop and adopt new strategies which take into account the inevitable new realities, which will be brought about in the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic," he said. He commended individuals, corporates, churches, humanitarian organisations, friendly countries and international institutions who assisted the country's response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

These include the People's Republic of China, United Kingdom, India, United States, United Arab Emirates, European Union and the African Union.

The President thanked Zimbabweans that had taken heed of regulations meant to curb the spread of Covid-19 and said the Ministry of Health and Child Care and other stakeholders were increasing the number of testing centres across the country. He acknowledged that all sectors of the economy had been hit by the pandemic and control measures, with the informal sector suffering the most.

Turning to the 40th Independence celebrations, which were supposed to be centred in Bulawayo for the first time in the history of Zimbabwe, but were affected by the Covid-19 pandemic, President Mnangagwa said Zimbabweans must not forget the significance of the day.

"On the 18th of April, we celebrated our momentous 40th Independence Day Commemorations. Although we could not gather as we often do to mark this very important day, we must however, never forget the symbolism of this significant day. Let us always protect and defend the proud heritage bequeathed to us by those who have gone ahead of us and laid the solid foundation for our nation.

"As a revolutionary people's party, we must never stop reflecting on the path we have journeyed as a nation, to draw inspirations from the experiences and lessons of the past and to chart the course for a brighter future and more prosperous Zimbabwe," said President Mnangagwa. The Politburo commended Government for the responses to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zanu PF Secretary for Administration Obert Mpofu told a press conference after the Politburo meeting: "The Politburo appreciated the $18 billion rescue and stimulus package announced by Government. We have confidence that the risk adjusted strategy to level 2 will eventually lessen fatalities," Mpofu said.

He also said the Politburo had also received a report on the state of agriculture in the country, highlighting the countrywide tours being undertaken by Vice President Constantino Chiwenga and Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Minister Chief Air Marshal (Rtd) Perrance Shiri to improve the sector.

The Vice President has been touring farming projects across the country that are involved in winter wheat and livestock production among others.

Chiwenga, who chairs the Cabinet Food Security Nutrition Cluster recently launched the 2020 winter wheat planting season with a set national target of 416 000 tonnes from an expected 80 000 hectares, more than triple last year's total and enough for self-sufficiency.

"Worth mentioning is the continued prioritisation of mitigating against climate change by embarking on smart agriculture, harnessing of water bodies, continued mechanisation, national herd revival and growing of traditional grains," Mpofu said. He added that the Commissariat was continuing with its mobilisation efforts in preparation for the 2023 elections.

"Positive engagements with social groups, labour unions, religious sects and the diaspora community at large are starting to bear fruits with most of these stakeholders wanting to join the party for their active participation and development of the country," he said.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

1 hr ago | 186 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

1 hr ago | 91 Views

Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

1 hr ago | 589 Views

Zimbabwe moves to conduct local research on Covid-19

1 hr ago | 72 Views

School charges US$2,5k for online lessons

1 hr ago | 175 Views

I am not in parliament for my own interests: Sikhala

1 hr ago | 336 Views

Only 14 more returnees arrive from South Africa

1 hr ago | 120 Views

Govt scraps 'flexi hours' for health workers

1 hr ago | 92 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling

1 hr ago | 61 Views

Zanu-PF says, 'We're not involved in MDC drama'

1 hr ago | 59 Views

Harare businessman nabbed in cocaine tip off

1 hr ago | 106 Views

'MDC-T must be a party of rules'

1 hr ago | 160 Views

Employers given 14 days to have workers tested

1 hr ago | 195 Views

Zimbabwe govt speaks on rapid testing kits, temperatures

1 hr ago | 129 Views

Registrar General to appear in court today

1 hr ago | 252 Views

Police raise concern over church gatherings

1 hr ago | 299 Views

FULL TEXT: MDC responds to expulsion of its members from parliament

2 hrs ago | 1304 Views

BREAKING: MDC withdraws all its MPs from Parliament

2 hrs ago | 2799 Views

Jacob Mudenda assisted Mwonzora and Khupe to recall MPs

2 hrs ago | 1162 Views

America talks tough on Zimbabwe

3 hrs ago | 3371 Views

Zimbabweans Trapped between a Rock and a Hard surface

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

'Chamisa does not respect us' Mwonzora says

3 hrs ago | 2370 Views

18 Zimbabweans sneak into the country...nabbed by security agents

4 hrs ago | 1649 Views

The tricky part behind the Khupe-Chamisa judgement on MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Should Korea open up online casinos to everyone?

5 hrs ago | 166 Views

MDC silverbacks out en masse to defend Chamisa thuggery yet betrayed right to free elections

5 hrs ago | 1265 Views

Machete and axe armed gangs terrorize people as police look other side

5 hrs ago | 680 Views

Welshman Ncube promises a strong response over Chamisa MPs recall

11 hrs ago | 5187 Views

e-Hailing taxi driver from Zimbabwe shot dead in Khayelitsha

11 hrs ago | 3668 Views

Chamisa MPs to boycott Parliament

11 hrs ago | 4046 Views

Japan rescues starving Zimbabweans

12 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Armed robbers raid Zimra deport

12 hrs ago | 3029 Views

Man found with 32 IDs and 70 court papers for property sales

12 hrs ago | 2702 Views

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

12 hrs ago | 2203 Views

78-year-old arrested for stocktheft

12 hrs ago | 513 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

12 hrs ago | 365 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

12 hrs ago | 597 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

12 hrs ago | 5954 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

12 hrs ago | 937 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

12 hrs ago | 241 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

12 hrs ago | 680 Views

Bucket seats for BF

12 hrs ago | 772 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

12 hrs ago | 476 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

12 hrs ago | 400 Views

Parliament's recall of MDC Alliance leaders misguided

12 hrs ago | 623 Views

Zimbabwe not recognised among emerging economies

12 hrs ago | 300 Views

'We don't enjoy arresting lockdown offenders'

12 hrs ago | 346 Views

'Only God will end COVID-19'

12 hrs ago | 453 Views

Mthwakazi: What is in this name?

17 hrs ago | 1245 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days