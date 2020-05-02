Latest News Editor's Choice


Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago
Interim MDC leadership led by Thokozani Khupe is moving swiftly to press home its advantage by taking over the party's national headquarters in Harare.

In a letter to Harare police, the interim leadership called for police to help in evicting the previous leadership alleging that there are between 15 and 35 youths vowing to resist the occupation of the headquarters by the new leadership.

The interim leadership also highlighted the need to fumigate the whole building and for the police to sweep the premises so that they are free of any illegal or dangerous items, while also maintaining law and order so that there are no disturbances going forward.

Source - Daily News

