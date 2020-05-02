News / National
'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'
Businessman Tjiyapo Velempini has said the reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted covid 19 tests on pawpows.
"Reopening Economies with no plan is as insane as those declaring that they have conducted #COVID19 tests on paw paws, goats and test kits are faulty because they came out with positive results," he said.
"Presidents and World Leaders are taking turns to show the people how badly led we are from West, North, East and West. Talk of Detergents and unproven alternative medicine!!! We need to look at the medicinal qualities of the "Drug" used in Madagascar and see how it can be patented and advanced; albeit in a proper laboratory and clinical environment."
He said just drinking copious amounts of the liquid will not help anyone. Such situations require high levels of sobriety.
Source - Byo24News