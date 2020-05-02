Latest News Editor's Choice


'40 MDC MPs defy Nelson Chamisa'

by Mandla Ndlovu
Deputy Government Spokesperson Energy Mutodi has alleged that about 40 MDC Members of Parliament have refused to accept the accept a directive by the Party Standing committee to withdraw their participation in parliamentary activities.

Said Mutodi, "Commotion in MDC-Alliance as over 40 MDCT legislators disagree with decision to withdraw from Parliament. Chamisa also faces arrest for misappropriating party funds."

On Thursday the main opposition party announced that the MDC Alliance Parliamentary Caucus shall forthwith suspend its participation in all Parliamentary processes, programmes and activities pending the party's consultations with its structures and a final resolution of the National Council on the way forward given the ZANUPF insidious attempted coup against the elected and legitimate leadership of the MDC Alliance.

The statement emphasized that the party shall forthwith disengage from all platforms in which the party has to interact with ZANU PF.



Source - Byo24News

