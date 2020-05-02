Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

European Union blacklists Zimbabwe over money laundering

by Mandla Ndlovu
14 secs ago | Views
The European Union Commission has announced that it has blacklisted Zimbabwe and other countries for failing to have stronger anti-money laundering systems.

Other companies listed are Ghana and Ethiopia.

Read the statement below:

Under the Anti-Money Laundering Directive (AMLD), the Commission has a legal obligation to identify high-risk third countries with strategic deficiencies in their regime regarding anti-money laundering and countering terrorist financing. Pending the application of the above-mentioned refined methodology, the Commission has today revised its list, taking into account developments at international level since 2018. The new list is now better aligned with the lists published by the FATF.

Countries which have been listed: The Bahamas, Barbados, Botswana, Cambodia, Ghana, Jamaica, Mauritius, Mongolia, Myanmar, Nicaragua, Panama and Zimbabwe.

Countries which have been delisted: Bosnia-Herzegovina, Ethiopia, Guyana, Lao People's Democratic Republic, Sri Lanka and Tunisia.

The Commission amended the list in the form of a Delegated Regulation. It will now be submitted to the European Parliament and Council for approval within one month (with a possible one-month extension).Given the Coronavirus crisis, the date of application of today's Regulation listing third countries – and therefore applying new protective measures – only applies as of 1 October 2020. This is to ensure that all stakeholders have time to prepare appropriately. The delisting of countries, however, is not affected by this and will enter into force 20 days after publication in the Official Journal.




Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Is Obert Mpofu's take on the presence of rule of Law in Zimbabwe on point?

16 mins ago | 34 Views

WATCH: Job Sikhala breathes fire...says MDC can invade State House

2 hrs ago | 982 Views

'40 MDC MPs defy Nelson Chamisa'

2 hrs ago | 2545 Views

WATCH: Sikhala breathes fire

2 hrs ago | 855 Views

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1668 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

5 hrs ago | 527 Views

Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

5 hrs ago | 3728 Views

Zimbabwe moves to conduct local research on Covid-19

5 hrs ago | 447 Views

School charges US$2,5k for online lessons

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

I am not in parliament for my own interests: Sikhala

5 hrs ago | 1716 Views

Only 14 more returnees arrive from South Africa

5 hrs ago | 773 Views

Govt scraps 'flexi hours' for health workers

5 hrs ago | 380 Views

Trucker arrested for smuggling

5 hrs ago | 486 Views

Zanu-PF says, 'We're not involved in MDC drama'

5 hrs ago | 268 Views

Harare businessman nabbed in cocaine tip off

5 hrs ago | 466 Views

'MDC-T must be a party of rules'

5 hrs ago | 619 Views

Employers given 14 days to have workers tested

5 hrs ago | 601 Views

Zimbabwe govt speaks on rapid testing kits, temperatures

5 hrs ago | 367 Views

Registrar General to appear in court today

5 hrs ago | 562 Views

Zimbabwe must go into home-grown solutions overdrive

5 hrs ago | 195 Views

Police raise concern over church gatherings

5 hrs ago | 569 Views

FULL TEXT: MDC responds to expulsion of its members from parliament

6 hrs ago | 1990 Views

BREAKING: MDC withdraws all its MPs from Parliament

6 hrs ago | 4809 Views

Jacob Mudenda assisted Mwonzora and Khupe to recall MPs

6 hrs ago | 1634 Views

America talks tough on Zimbabwe

7 hrs ago | 5433 Views

Zimbabweans Trapped between a Rock and a Hard surface

7 hrs ago | 998 Views

'Chamisa does not respect us' Mwonzora says

7 hrs ago | 3315 Views

18 Zimbabweans sneak into the country...nabbed by security agents

8 hrs ago | 2033 Views

The tricky part behind the Khupe-Chamisa judgement on MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 3587 Views

Should Korea open up online casinos to everyone?

9 hrs ago | 188 Views

MDC silverbacks out en masse to defend Chamisa thuggery yet betrayed right to free elections

9 hrs ago | 1420 Views

Machete and axe armed gangs terrorize people as police look other side

9 hrs ago | 777 Views

Welshman Ncube promises a strong response over Chamisa MPs recall

14 hrs ago | 5616 Views

e-Hailing taxi driver from Zimbabwe shot dead in Khayelitsha

14 hrs ago | 4201 Views

Chamisa MPs to boycott Parliament

14 hrs ago | 4677 Views

Japan rescues starving Zimbabweans

16 hrs ago | 1774 Views

Armed robbers raid Zimra deport

16 hrs ago | 3361 Views

Man found with 32 IDs and 70 court papers for property sales

16 hrs ago | 2904 Views

'Robber' arrested in high-speed chase

16 hrs ago | 2332 Views

78-year-old arrested for stocktheft

16 hrs ago | 570 Views

More returnees released from quarantine

16 hrs ago | 403 Views

Zanu-PF at its exploitative best

16 hrs ago | 637 Views

Chamisa MPs mull mass resignations

16 hrs ago | 7032 Views

4 injured in suspected bomb blast

16 hrs ago | 1059 Views

Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF looks beyond COVID-19

16 hrs ago | 271 Views

Reflections on MDC Alliance recalls

16 hrs ago | 764 Views

Bucket seats for BF

16 hrs ago | 930 Views

Mnangagwa's govt climbs down on COVID-19 tests

16 hrs ago | 526 Views

MDC saga: Constitutionalism or political gamesmanship?

16 hrs ago | 431 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days