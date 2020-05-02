Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

NUST student defrauds CIMAS

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A MOBILE banking transaction alert message gave away a National University of Science and Technology (NUST) student who had allegedly stolen more than US$6 000 from Cimas Medical Aid Society which holds an account with BancABC where he is on attachment.

Irvine Chikoto (22) a Banking and Investment student allegedly used the money to buy laptops, mobile phones and software online among other items.

The court heard that Chikoto was attached to the bank's head-office in the corporate banking department where his duties involved solving client queries and sending account statements to clients.

Chikoto appeared in court before Harare Magistrate Mr Richard Ramaboa today who freed him on $800 bail coupled with some conditions among them reporting once a week to the police.

Source - the herald

