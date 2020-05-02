Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

328 SA based Zimbabweans home bound

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
A total of 328 Zimbabweans based in South Africa have been cleared for self-repatriation via Beitbridge Border Post with the first group arriving from Cape Town in two buses on Thursday morning.

Zimbabwe's Consul General to South Africa, Mrs Melody Chaurura said the returnees were being cleared in batches depending on how they
registered at the selected bus operators.

So far 51 people from Cape Town among them 48 adults and three minors have been put into quarantine at the NSSA hotel. The hotel has a carrying capacity of 280 people and presently it has 248, among these, are those caught skipping the border to either country or those who were coming home to bury relatives.

"We are still getting the numbers for clearance from the bus operators and so far we have cleared 51 who travelled in Chiwha buses from Cape Town. Another 92 people left Gauteng province in DNC buses and will be arriving via Beitbridge Border Post later today.This morning we cleared another 185 who will leave for Zimbabwe on Eagle Liner buses," said Mrs Chaurura.

Source - the herald

