Registrar General to spend second night in police cells

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
REGISTRAR General (RG) Clemence Masango will spend another night in police cells awaiting his court appearance this Friday.

Masango was expected to appear in court Thursday but he did not show up amid reports that his docket was still being prepared by police investigating officers.

The RG was arrested by the Zimbabwe Anti-Corruption Commission (ZACC) Wednesday on allegations of flouting tender procedures.

ZACC spokesperson John Makamure said he is facing two counts of abuse of public office and flouting tender procedures.


