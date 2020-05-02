RBZ investigates source of new Zimdollar notes on the black market

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) has activated its security systems to uncover the source of new Zimbabwe dollar notes that are seen trending on social media platforms.Speaking to NewZimbabwe.com, RBZ Governor John Mangudya confirmed investigations were underway following receipt of numerous complaints from the public.He insisted no stone would be left unturned as he also went on to blame alleged abuse of social media for exposing the scam.A video shows a foreign currency dealer, wearing a face mask, throwing around hordes of new Zimbabwe dollar banknotes.Zimbabweans are struggling to access cash from the banks and have to join snaking queues early in the morning to access limited funds from the banks.