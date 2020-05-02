Latest News Editor's Choice


MDC-T reinstates axed Vic Falls mayor as councillor

MDC-T secretary-general Douglas Mwonzora has reinstated fired Victoria Falls mayor back to his position as councillor for the resort town while councillors quickly elected Rich Mguni as the new mayor.

Dlamini was officially reinstated by Local Government Minister July Moyo.

Mguni, councillor for ward 5 since 2013, beat ward 4 councillor Patricia Mwale by six votes to two in a two-man race following elections held Thursday afternoon.

Minister Moyo reinstated Cllr Dlamini on the basis of a letter written by Douglas Mwonzora who is secretary-general of the MDC-T of 2014, as per the recent Supreme Court ruling which recognised Thokozani Khupe as the party's leader.

In his acceptance speech, Mguni said the local authority will be a consulting council under his leadership.

Dlamini was expelled by MDC Alliance secretary Charlton Hwende wrote to Dlamini on 24 February advising him of the expulsion on allegations of violating party rules and undermining protocol following a contentions election in 2018.

Source - newzimbabwe

