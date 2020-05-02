BREAKING: Armed police invade MDC's Harvest House

News / National

by Mandla Ndlovu

Riot police @ MDC ALLIANCE HQ now under the request from @DMwonzora &gang...

When dd MDC start 2get support frm the Zanu Pf police?@dewamavhinga @PedzisaiRuhanya pic.twitter.com/BpUEsEzp3Y — JobWiwaSikala (@JobWiwaSikala) May 7, 2020

Armed Riot police is now at the Harvest House they have no court order and we are talking to them. pic.twitter.com/GyL1d50Yz9 — Chalton Hwende (@hwendec) May 7, 2020

Armed members of the Zimbabwe Republic Police have reportedly invaded MDC's Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House.The police are said to have come on the invitation of Douglas Mwonzora who is the Secretary-General of the smaller MDC faction led Thokozani Khupe.Mwonzora requested the assistance of the police so that he can remove some youths whom he said are staying at the party offices thereby posing an environmental risk.Commenting on the matter MDC Treasurer General David Coltart said the police were violating the law and we are working on behalf of the ruling ZANU PF party and Douglas Mwonzora."I have just been advised that about 50 policemen are currently invading Morgan Richard Tsvangirai House in Harare acting on the instructions of Khupe and Mwonzora. This building is not owned by MDCT and the MDC Alliance is in lawful occupation of it." Coltart said. "Zimbabwe law is clear - no person in lawful possession of a building may be evicted from that building without a court order issued by the High Court at the behest of the owner. No such order exists & so this action is unlawful."It does further illustrate that Mwonzora and company are now just ZANUPF lackeys - since when has the police ever acted with such diligence and fervour in support of any faction of the MDC? This is a brazen ZANUPF project. The world is watching."