Harare donates 2 ventilators to Bulawayo

by Mandla Ndlovu
1 hr ago | Views
Harare Mayor His Worship Herbert Gomba has donated two ventilators to the City of Bulawayo to assist in the fight against the deadly Coronavirus pandemic.

Speaking after receiving nine ventilators on Thursday, Gomba said, "Today with the TC we received 9 ventilators  and 18 masks from a donor for use in our municipal hospitals in Harare ,with his consent I made a decision to give Bulawayo city 2 ventilators and masks for use at their Thorngrove Cl hospital in Bulawayo, Mayor Mguni will receive them soon."

Thorngrove Infectious Diseases Hospital is a special designated isolation centre for Coronavirus cases in Matabeleland.

Raecently the hospital received food consignment from Thuthuka Matabeleland Trust, surgical masks from an initiative called Bulawayo Babies while Chloride Zimbabwe promised to install solar power at the isolation ward.

Last week, MDC leader Nelson Chamisa made donations to the centre.



Source - Byo24News

