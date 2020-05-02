Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

S. African virtual parliament session Zoom-bombed with PORN

by Staff reporter
2 hrs ago | Views
Main image: © Omni Matryx from Pixabay; inset: © Reuters / Edgard Garrido
South Africa's National Assembly was unceremoniously ‘Zoom-bombed' on Thursday morning, when a hacker inundated lawmakers' screens with porn. The miscreant also racially abused the assembly's speaker Thandi Modise.

The politicians were just 50 seconds into the first item on the agenda, shortly after 9am on Thursday morning, when DA chief whip Natasha Mazzone was cut off mid-sentence while discussing how future virtual meetings of parliament would be conducted.  

"This is exactly what I said about Zoom!" exclaimed shocked speaker Modise, in reference to a previous South African virtual parliamentary session which was hacked on the same platform.

More pornographic images and videos flashed across the screens as lawmakers scrambled to avert their gaze in apparent shock and disgust. The meeting lasted a reported 4.5 minutes before the decision was made to cut proceedings short. As the farce unfolded, a man's voice could be heard making racist and sexually offensive remarks at Modise.

The meeting was reconvened later in the day as South Africa remains under strict lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Meanwhile, Zoom has been widely criticized for its apparent lack of security, which led to the prevalence of this ‘Zoom-bombing' trend, in which uninvited guests troll random Zoom calls.

A virtual meeting held by the election commission of the US state of Indiana in April was also Zoom-bombed with sexually explicit content, this time by a masturbating hacker.

There has been a spate of high-profile Zoom-bombings in recent weeks as the world turns to virtual meeting platforms amid the coronavirus-induced lockdown. From May 9, free Zoom accounts will require passwords for all meetings, preventing unscrupulous hackers from dropping in uninvited.
Source - rt

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mwonzora, police bid to seize control of Chamisa's HQ foiled

53 mins ago | 157 Views

Absconding MDC legislators face expulsion

54 mins ago | 106 Views

Chamisa withdraws his MPs from Parliament

54 mins ago | 76 Views

Returnees from South Africa given 5-year bans

54 mins ago | 149 Views

US tightens screws on World Bank's US$7m Zimbabwe COVID-19 grant

55 mins ago | 75 Views

EcoCash sues RBZ over 6 000 frozen agent lines

55 mins ago | 67 Views

Boy dies following threats by Mnangagwa's aides

56 mins ago | 103 Views

Govt must disclose source of $18bn stimulus package, says Biti

56 mins ago | 29 Views

Grandpa covets, murders neighbour's wife

56 mins ago | 37 Views

Mwonzora reinstates Victoria Falls mayor

57 mins ago | 34 Views

Nkulumane residents say yet to receive bower water deliveries

57 mins ago | 22 Views

Chamisa's MDC Alliance faces huge moral test

58 mins ago | 37 Views

Shameless move when people are starving

58 mins ago | 38 Views

Dembare moots salary cuts

59 mins ago | 16 Views

Barbara Makhalisa weathers patriarchal storm

1 hr ago | 20 Views

Rights group petitions Zinara over vehicle licence penalties

1 hr ago | 29 Views

Fugitive fuel thief arrested after quarantine

1 hr ago | 24 Views

Bulawayo now has 5 ventilators

1 hr ago | 28 Views

RBZ offers reward to locate cash baron

1 hr ago | 26 Views

Mthuli Ncube sets new rules for mobile money services

1 hr ago | 38 Views

Homeless troop back to CBD

1 hr ago | 28 Views

52 arrested over masks

1 hr ago | 25 Views

UN seeks US$84,9m for Zimbabwe

1 hr ago | 22 Views

Bindura Nickel Corporation donates towards Covid-19 isolation centre

1 hr ago | 37 Views

'Zanu PF, Mwonzora and Charlatans like Mutodi must shut up,' says Hwende

2 hrs ago | 175 Views

Bosso supporter to pay lawyers representing Ndebele women abused by police officers

3 hrs ago | 295 Views

MDC legislators plot to desert Chamisa …as the recalling of the four MPs triggers fear

5 hrs ago | 1779 Views

Chamisa's crumbling empire: Time for self-introspection

5 hrs ago | 1112 Views

Harare donates 2 ventilators to Bulawayo

5 hrs ago | 404 Views

BREAKING: Armed police invade MDC's Harvest House

7 hrs ago | 3793 Views

Letter to Cont Mhlanga

8 hrs ago | 1489 Views

MDC-T reinstates axed Vic Falls mayor as councillor

8 hrs ago | 1680 Views

Job Sikhala threatens 'pandemonium' against Mnangagwa

9 hrs ago | 2292 Views

RBZ investigates source of new Zimdollar notes on the black market

9 hrs ago | 2210 Views

Registrar General to spend second night in police cells

9 hrs ago | 1496 Views

Chamisa' MDC expels 3 rebels

9 hrs ago | 3944 Views

Mzembi, Gandawa quit People's Party amid terrorism set-up fears

9 hrs ago | 1625 Views

328 SA based Zimbabweans home bound

9 hrs ago | 763 Views

Chamisa's MDC suspends Parliament activities

9 hrs ago | 730 Views

Mnangagwa's govt speaks on ZDF deployment

9 hrs ago | 1427 Views

NUST student defrauds CIMAS

9 hrs ago | 713 Views

European Union blacklists Zimbabwe over money laundering

9 hrs ago | 690 Views

Is Obert Mpofu's take on the presence of rule of Law in Zimbabwe on point?

10 hrs ago | 574 Views

WATCH: Job Sikhala breathes fire...says MDC can invade State House

11 hrs ago | 2350 Views

'40 MDC MPs defy Nelson Chamisa'

11 hrs ago | 5804 Views

WATCH: Sikhala breathes fire

11 hrs ago | 1129 Views

Matabeleland rights group hails Mnangagwa

14 hrs ago | 3244 Views

'Reopening economies with no plan is as insane as declaring you have conducted Covid-19 tests on pawpows'

14 hrs ago | 699 Views

Khupe cranks up heat on Chamisa

14 hrs ago | 4645 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days